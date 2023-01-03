IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka win toss, ask India to bat
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Updates: The first match of the three-match series begins at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Catch all the live updates here
Indian face Sri Lanka in first T20I at Wankhede. (PTI Photo)
IND vs SL 1st T20I Live Score
The Indian cricket team, after a much-needed new year break, will be in action once again as it takes on Asian champions Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series which will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The first match of the T20I series takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Also Read: IND vs SL T20I: Hardik's problem of permutation & combination in playing XI
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Toss Details
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will begin at 07:00 pm IST. Thus the toss between India skipper Hardik Pandya and his Lankan counterpart Dasun Shanka would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 06:30 pm IST.
Playing 11 combinations of India
The Indian team is without its big three of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were ruled out before his injury. This has now given both Rahul Dravid and Hardik Pandya to play Deepak Hooda as a pure batter in the middle and also have Sanju Samson alongside without compromising on the bowling.
India Predicted Playing 11
Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar/Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Also Read: IND vs SL 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather forecast, live streaming details
Playing 11 combinations of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka will be looking to go with Sadeera Samarawickrama as their opening batter to cash in on the form that he is carrying from LPL 2022/23. Because of this, Pathum Nissanka would have to sit out. Bhanuka Rajapoaska and Dasun Shanaka, the two mainstays of Sri Lanka’s Asia Cup victory in 2022, have been in poor form, but still look to retain their place in the playing 11.
Among bowlers, Nuwan Thusahara and Kaun Rajitha might be two upfront pacers alongside Chamika Karunaratne. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will be the two spinners and Shanaka would look to roll his arm over as well.
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11
Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama/Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva/Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana
Also Read: IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20i Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium pitch is red soil pitch and offers true bounce in white ball games. It provides an opportunity to the batters to trust the bounce and go for their shots. There is a hint of swing early on courtesy of the sea breeze. But if the batting team braves out the early 3-4 overs, they could get 170 on the board easily.
IND vs SL 1st T20I Weather Forecast
There are no chances of rain in the evening in Mumbai and hence a full game is in sight. But there will be a lot of dew without any doubt. The dew point is 17 degrees celsius while the humidity will be around 61%, far better than in the summers.
Ind vs Sl 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
The first T20I match of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be telecast Live on Star Sports Network. People can also watch the match on the go on their laptops and mobile phones via the Hotstar mobile application and its website.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the first T20I of the three match series between India and Sri Lanka from Wankhede here.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
