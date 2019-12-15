India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live score: Toss will take place at 1:00 pm
Captain Virat Kohli will have some tough calls to make when he will decide about India playing 11. Check India vs West Indies Live score, toss updates and Match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
After earning a hard-fought series win in the T20 Internationals (T20), India cricket team will now want to take that form in the One Day International (ODI), when they face Windies cricket team in the first match of the three-match series at the M A Chidambaram Stadium today. West Indies cricket team gave a glimpse of its power-packed performance in the three T20 and the Indian team will be cautious in their approach, especially considering they will without their two main players in the ODIs.
Both Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been ruled out of the series because of their respective injuries. Dhawan, who hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal while Shardul Thakur has been named as replacement for Kumar who suffered from a groin injury in the final T20I at the Wankhede. However, despite the injuries, the Men in Blue will be confident of coming through unscathed, especially in home conditions. Captain Virat Kohli will have some tough calls to make when he will decide about India playing 11.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live scorecard
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live streaming details
India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecast live by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 2 with English commentary. If you want to enjoy the match in Hindi, you can tune in to Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st ODI will also available on the Hotstar app and website.
Stay tuned for India vs West Indies live score, toss, playing 11 and match commentary