Ind vs WI, 1st T20I preview: Can Iyer, Pandey solve middle order woes?

will start prepararing for T20I World Cup, when they take on in first T20 International (T20I) match of three-match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida, USA. Before leaving for Caribbean Islands, India captain pointed out, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out fringe players who are on selectors' mind. Kohli was expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour but a full-strength squad has been picked barring the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will join the side ahead of the Test series beginning August 22. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour.



It will be a crucial couple of weeks for and Manish Pandey, who are back in the mix after being sidelined from India's ICC cricket world cup plans. Pandey last played for India in November 2019 and Iyer in February 2018. With India looking to solidify their brittle middle-order in ODIs, both batsmen have a good opportunity to make their case in the coming six games. Both Pandey and Iyer, who were part of the recently-concluded A series in the Caribbean, come into the senior team with runs under their belt.



Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar are also back in the T20 squad while speedster Navdeep Saini and Deepak's brother Rahul are in line to make their India debut. With and a fit-again set to open, the number four spot seems likely to be occupied by K L Rahul, who has fond memories of the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, having scored an unbeaten 110 in his last innings here almost three years ago.



Rohit was the top-scorer in the World Cup, with a record five hundreds, and would be keen to carry that form amid the off-field drama of a speculated rift with Kohli, who has categorically denied any differences with his deputy.





India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar



West Indies playing 11: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Andre Russell

Date and Day: August 3, 2019, Saturday.



Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida, USA



Time: 8:00 pm IST, 02:30 pm GMT, 10:30 am local



The first T20 match will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 1 with English Commentary and Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 3 with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the will be available on Sony Liv app and website.

From this tour onwards, will have more responsibility on his shoulders with the selectors backing him as the number one wicketkeeper in all formats amid little clarity over the future of MS Dhoni.The explosive Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine are back in the side though Chris Gayle will only be seen in the ODIs. Injury-prone Andre Russell too has been named in the T20 squad. The regional side will be aiming to get over the disappointment of World Cup with a good result against India. Coach Floyd Reifer expects the series to be high on entertainment. "The team is young, and we like to mix the experienced players with the youth. We have a very good blend. We are looking forward to the matches here in Florida. It should be a very exciting weekend, we lots of entertainment for the fans," Reifer said ahead of the series.John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.(captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.