Indian boxing contingent cleared for Dubai Asian boxing Championships

The likes of Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal and six-time world champion MC Marykom will compete in the Asian Championships in Dubai this month after the Indian contingent got the travel clearances on Tuesday.

They will get the visas on arrival, Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said in a statement. The prevailing travel ban had created doubts over India's participation. However, the BFI, the UAE government and Asian Confederation (ASBC) worked together to secure the team's travel.

All the players, coaches, and support staff are already in a bio-secure bubble, said the statement. The Indian team is expected to reach Dubai on May 22, and the players will be issued visas on arrival.

"We are thankful to the UAE Government, Indian Ambassador to UAE, Mr. Pavan Kapoor and ASBC President Anas Alotaiba who have helped us in every possible way to secure the team's travel to Dubai. This is a much-needed competition which is crucial for the final phase of training and preparation for the Olympics," said Singh.

The tournament was initially scheduled in New Delhi but was shifted to Dubai due to travel restrictions, a result of the raging Covid pandemic in India.

Indian squad: (Men): Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

(Women): Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg)

