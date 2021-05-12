Mary Kom, Lovlina Borgohain receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Dream Sports partners with Mary Kom Foundation to support female boxers
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
ICC World Test Championship: Southampton to host India vs New Zealand final
-
India's Olympic-bound boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Command Hospital in Pune on Wednesday.
The ongoing elite women national camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, is scheduled to go on till July 31 and is being conducted for the Olympic qualified pugilists. Six-time world champion Mary Kom and two-time world championship bronze medallist Lovlina are currently training there. Alongside the duo, four members from the coaching and support staff team also received their first jab of the vaccine.
Last week, Indian women boxers including Mary Kom (51kg) and two other Olympic-bound boxers Simranjit Kaur (60kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) were named for the elite women national camp.
With a surge in the COVID-19 cases, the decision was taken to shift the camp to Pune. The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist Jamuna Boro (54kg) is also making a return to the national camp after a long break due to an injury as she is included among the 10 boxers selected to take part in the national camp.
Another Olympic qualified boxer Pooja Rani (75kg), who has been training at IIS Bellary since the lockdown, will continue to train at the same venue for now.
The national training camp will be conducted in a secure training module in which players are divided into three different groups alongside their respective sparring partners and coaches as they will train within the group at different scheduled times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor