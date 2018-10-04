ISL 2018-19: ATK look to get back to winning ways against NorthEast United

Team ATK will host NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the (Salt Lake Stadium) in on Thursday, days after suffering a 0-2 loss to Kerala Blasters at the same venue.



In their last match, the home side looked toothless in attack as David James' wards were the better team for the majority of the match. Under pressure after losing the opener, ATK will be desperate to secure their maiden win of the season.

It was the Kerala outfit's first win in and only second against ATK from 11 matches as Englishman Steve Coppell's tenure as ATK coach got off to a losing start.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, showed promise in their first game of the season with a 2-2 draw against a strong FC Goa in Guwahati on Monday and they will be looking to register their first win against ATK in five matches.

Both teams endured wretched runs last season with NorthEast finishing rock-bottom and ATK a rung above them.

MANAGERS SPEAK: Asked about ATK's lack of vision up front in the last game, Coppell said the team was still forming and it'd take some time for the players to gel.

"We need the personnel to do that (attack). The style we play is a reflection of the individuals we have in the team. We were six weeks away from starting when we got along in the pre-season. We have had some injuries. It (the team) is till forming," Coppell told reporters when asked about the team's lack of vision up front.

"It is still developing. I hope it still gels quickly. But it will take time. Therefore I once again say that teams with continuity have an advantage in ISL," he added.

The former Manchester United player, who coached Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC before, stressed on retaining the ball, adding that his wards gave it away too cheaply against Kerala.

"Ball retention is the biggest thing. We gave the ball away easily the other night. Moreover, it is so hot. When you don't have the ball it's more of an effort. I hope it will be better against NorthEast United. We just need to control the ball more which will give us more potential to go forward and attack," Coppell said.

Asked about NorthEast, who played an entertaining 2-2 draw against FC Goa in their first game, Coppell said, "Great respect for them the way he sets up his team. Again elements of continuity from last season. In terms of imposing the style of play and the authority, they are a quality side. They have strong individual players. Tomorrow will be a tough game. Every game in ISL is tough."

NorthEast coach Elco Schattorie, meanwhile, said it would be a difficult game on the road against ATK, though they have done their homework.

"I have looked at their last game. I have noted points on where we could take advantage. But it will be a difficult match," Schattorie said.

Quizzed about left-back Keegan Pereira's fitness, the Dutch coach said, "We are still assessing. Hopefully, he will be fit. We will take a call tomorrow morning."

SQUADS: did not start ATK's last game. When asked about Uche's exclusion from the starting eleven, Coppell said he didn't want to rush him back into the team but felt that the team needed his presence during the second half.

"He had been travelling all night. We really didn't want to use him. Just towards the end, we thought we could use his steadying influence, just before they scored," Coppell explained.

Fit-again Eugeneson Lyngdoh was a second-half substitute in the last game and indications are that along with Kalu, the highly rated midfielder will also start against NorthEast.

FORM: ATK lost their opening encounter 0-2 against Kerala Blasters last Saturday and looked listless in the first half, especially up front.

ATK were listless in the first half although the best chance to nod ahead fell to Jayesh Rane as a swinging corner from El Maimouni Noussair found the young attacker with acres of space in the six-yard box, but he was unable to direct his header on target.

"We couldn't really get any penetration. We were never really successful in set pieces also. We have got an awful lot of work to do to bring out the best from the players we have," Coppell had said after the game.

For the visitors, an entertaining 2-2 draw against FC Goa at home saw them earn one point.

NorthEast debutants and were on target and coach Eelco Schattorie stressed after the game that given the inexperience and lack of fitness of some of his players, they did really well.

"If we look at our pre-season, we needed two more weeks to get fit. We have not been really tested in terms of our fitness. So, the result that we got was a good one. Goa is with the same coach and almost the same players," Schattorie said.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: ATK have a 5-2 win-loss record from eight matches against the Guwahati franchise.

PROBABLE XI:

ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Aiborland Khongjee, Gerson Vieira, John Johnson, Sena Ralte, Elmaimouni Noussair, Manuel Lanzarote (C), Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Balwant Singh, Everton Santos

NorthEast United FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Reagan Singh, Mato Grgic, Mislav Komorski, Keegan Pereira, Rowlin Borges, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Redeem Tlang, Nikhil Kadam,