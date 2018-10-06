ISL 2018-19: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

There will be one man under spotlight when the teamsheets are announced for FC vs FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Australian legend Tim Cahill, who is likely to make his Indian Super League debut today.

However, the importance of the match won't be lost of the fans who'd be raring to see two teams in good form go against each other. Both the teams have tasted success in their respective opening fixtures.

managed a scruffy 1-0 win against champions Chennaiyin FC while FC swept aside Mumbai City FC to win 2-0 away from home.

FC have scored one goal in as many matches while also keeping a clean sheet to register a win. Their pass completion rate is 62.53 per cent. FC have fared even better, scoring twice against Mumbai FC. They also kept a clean sheet and have the pass completion rate of 69.45 per cent.

"We saw last week that they were very good against Mumbai when they have the ball. They can construct good offensive attacks. Our plan will be to be competitive and to keep the ball and utilise our strikers. You saw in the second half (against Chennaiyin FC) the other day, how many chances we had," explained Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat.

"I know Carles is a good coach. They played very well and won against a big team in Chennaiyin FC. It'll be a challenge for us to win here but I'll try to win," said a confident Cesar Ferrando.

While Bengaluru had an enviable home record last season, winning six out of their nine games in the league, Jamshedpur FC were one of the two teams to beat them at the Sree Kanteerava. Fascinatingly, Jamshedpur kept five clean sheets away from home and were one of the best travellers in the league.

Here's today’s match schedule:

Indian Super League 2018-19: When and where to watch vs Jamshedpur FC

When and Where to watch: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

match Time and venue: 7:30 PM (IST), sree kanteerava stadium bengaluru

match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 3 in English Commentary; Star Sports Hindi 1 and Star Sports 1HD in Hindi Commentary.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar and JioTV.