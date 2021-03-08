International Women's Day: Mithali Raj shares picture with her 'idol'

On the occasion of International Women's Day, India women's ODI skipper dedicated a heartfelt post to her mother, her 'biggest inspiration', on Monday.

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable picture with her mother, along with a sweet note for the 'strong and brave person'.

Mithali, who represented India in 89 T20I matches before calling off her career in the shortest format, said that her mother has always encouraged her to give the best.

"My mother is my biggest inspiration, she is my idol. A strong and solid person. Caring, honest, brave and always encouraging me to give my best. On women's day I salute her and wish all the lovely women a very happy women's day #HappyWomensDay," Mithali tweeted.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli said the strength of a society is the strength of women.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of a society is the strength of women."

India Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "I feel lucky to be surrounded by so many strong women in my life, thank you for your all unending support. Wishing all the wonderful women a very Happy Women's Day!"

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.

