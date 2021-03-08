International Women's Day: Mithali Raj shares picture with her 'idol'

-
ALSO READ
Courtney Walsh named head coach of West Indies women's cricket team
To play international cricket, players must be at least 14: ICC
Indian women's cricket team tour of Australia postponed to next season
Women's T20 Challenge: Difficult playing back-to-back games, says Mithali
ICC announces qualification process for 2023 Women's T20 World Cup
-
On the occasion of International Women's Day, India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj dedicated a heartfelt post to her mother, her 'biggest inspiration', on Monday.
The veteran cricketer shared an adorable picture with her mother, along with a sweet note for the 'strong and brave person'.
Mithali, who represented India in 89 T20I matches before calling off her career in the shortest format, said that her mother has always encouraged her to give the best.
"My mother is my biggest inspiration, she is my idol. A strong and solid person. Caring, honest, brave and always encouraging me to give my best. On women's day I salute her and wish all the lovely women a very happy women's day #HappyWomensDay," Mithali tweeted.
Earlier in the day, India skipper Virat Kohli said the strength of a society is the strength of women.
Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of a society is the strength of women."
India Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "I feel lucky to be surrounded by so many strong women in my life, thank you for your all unending support. Wishing all the wonderful women a very Happy Women's Day!"
Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor