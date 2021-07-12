IOA ropes in start-up for mental well-being of Olympic-bound athletes

-
ALSO READ
First batch of Indian athletes to depart for Tokyo Olympics on July 17: IOA
Tokyo Olympics 2021: IOA in search of new apparel sponsor by month-end
Tokyo Olympics: IOA to arrange the sports kit of Team India locally
Tokyo Olympics: SAI, IOA sensitise athletes on adapting to Japanese culture
BCCI to donate Rs 10 crore to Indian Olympic Association
-
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday announced partnership with Dhyana, the meditation-tracking start up, to work for the mental well-being of the country's Olympic-bound athletes.
The IOA said it has acquired smart Dhyana rings and Dhyana's health management services for the entire Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics and is working to prioritise mental wellness and improve focus of the players amidst the ongoing pandemic.
"Dhyana rings will help players, coaches and staff prepare to tackle the pressures of the games and improve overall mental well-being through quantified meditation," the IOA said in a release.
"This will be the first time any country has adopted a meditation partner for the Olympic Games."
Developed by national badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand and biomedical technology entrepreneur Bhairav Shankar, the smart Dhyana ring is capable of measuring the amount of time one is actually focussing while in a meditation session, the release said.
"IOA is proud to team up with Dhyana to provide state-of-the-art medical-grade technology to the Indian contingent headed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," said IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor