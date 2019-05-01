- Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in UK prison for skipping bail
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC LIVE SCORE: Dhoni doubtful in clash of table toppers
Head to head, Chennai Super Kings have an advantage as they have won 13 out of 19 matches while Delhi Capitals have won six. Check CSK vs DC LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) led by Shreyas Iyer at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Having already qualified for the playoffs, DC will look to consolidate their top position in the IPL points table 2019. Capitals have qualified for the IPL playoffs after seven years and after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs at their home ground in Match 46. Super Kings, on the other hand, at the 2nd spot in the IPL 2019 points table, will look get back to the top position. In the two matches that MS Dhoni has not played, Chennai have not been able to handle the pressure and have lost the game. He is still doubtful for today’s game. CSK coach Stephen Fleming has said that skipper MS Dhoni's fitness is progressing and the team will take a call on his participation on the match day. Head to head, Chennai Super Kings have an advantage as they have won 13 out of 19 matches, while Delhi Capitals have won six.
CSK vs DC match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream CSK vs DC 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
