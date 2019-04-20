IPL 2019 DC vs KXIP preview: Delhi must decode Kotla pitch against Punjab

In match 37 of VIVO (IPL 2019), will host at in New Delhi on Saturday. The Kotla wicket once again came back to haunt DC as Mumbai Indians halted their three-match winning momentum on a slow pitch. KXIP will look to take advantage of the slow wicket with some quality spinners that they have in their playing 11 led by none other India’s best off spinner With the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Murugan Ashwin in the side to back skipper Ashwin, KXIP will be relishing the opportunity of playing on a low and slow Kotla wicket. On the other hand, Delhi will look to make some changes in playing 11 and bring in leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in place of medium pacer Keemo Paul



Check IPL 2019 schedule here



team news



and company have only one win from their four home matches in IPL 2019, the lone victory came in the Super Over after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a tie. will again be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion, having failed against Mumbai Indians. bowlers will hope for a better outing at the death after Pandya brothers send them for leather hunt on slow wicker as they amassed 54 runs in the last 19 balls. In batting, the onus will be on senior pro to lay the foundation, while need to brush up his temperament after getting out cheaply in last 5 matches. After suffering their third defeat in four outings at Kotla in IPL 2019, Iyer had said, "It's really important for us to win home games, especially on these tracks. Unfortunately we lost the toss, and we got outplayed in all three departments. We practice on the pitches that are also slow. But when you come here, it's totally different. We have to get used to these conditions."





will to consolidate their position on points table after an inspired performance by their skipper against Rajasthan Royals. The likes of Chris Gayle, K L Rahul, and will look to capitalise on Delhi's miserable record at home, and with Ashwin leading from the front, it may not be an improbable task for the confident visiting team. However, KXIP are also marred by an injury of some key players. Moises Henriques got injured just before the toss in previous match and Mujeeb suffered shoulder injuring while fielding at the boundary line. There is no official confirmation on their fitness yet.

Here are the playing 11 Probables of both the teams



DC playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Colin Munro/Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chris Morris, Kasigo Rabada, Ishant Sharma



KXIP playing 11: R Ashwin, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agrawal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Arshdeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran



IPL 2019, Match 37: Live streaming details



Date and Day: April 20, 2019, Saturday



Place: Ferozshah Kotla ground, New Delhi



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squads for both the teams:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.