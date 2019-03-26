IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP preview: Can Kolkata ace Chris Gayle challenge?

In Match 6 of VIVO (IPL 2019), will take on in the backdrop of mankading controversy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Skipper is in the eye of a storm after 'Mankading' Jos Buttler but a winning start will keep upbeat against home favourites

The Mankading controversy that rocked IPL 2019



It was Ashwin's mankading of Jos Buttler that had triggered a dramatic collapse with restricting Rajasthan Royals to 170 for nine to notch up a 14-run win. Buttler was looking in imperious touch with 69 from 43 balls and Rajasthan well on course to overhaul the target of 185 but following the dismissal they went on to lose eight wickets for 62 runs to hand Kings XI Punjab their maiden win in Jaipur. Though the dismissal was within the rules of the game, it sparked a huge furore with spin legend and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne labelling it as "disgraceful" and against the spirt of the game.

With a debate raging over the runout, it remains to be seen how and Company start afresh in what will be their first away match of

Player battle: vs Andre Russell



Kings XI's biggest star scored a 47-ball 79 and his Jamaican rivalry with fellow mate Andre Russell, who also looked in blistering touch for KKR, will be one of the sub plots of the clash here.

Kings XI Punjab team news



The Universe Boss, who will retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, has been in sensational form, smashing 39 sixes in the five-match ODI series against England and set the record for most sixes by a batsman in international cricket.

A typical slow starter, Gayle was 14 off 18 balls but the opener hit top gear in the 12th over hammering Jaydev Unadkat for four successive boundaries.

A former KKR player, Gayle knows Eden Gardens like the back of his hand as he would look to continue his assault on the spin-oriented KKR attack.

team news



Russell will be KKR's answer to Gayle as the KKR star also fashioned a sensational win, smashing an unbeaten 49 from 19 balls in their opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad here two days ago.

The win saw their star spinner and explosive opener, Sunil Narine, hurt his finger and KKR would hope he is fit in time.

KKR will embark on a crucial four-match away sojourn after this and they would look to keep their momentum intact before they return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 12.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams



KXIP playing 11: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mandeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Zadran



KKR playing 11: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson.

IPL 2019, Match 6: Live streaming details



Date and Day: March 27, 2019, and Wednesday



Place: The Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



KXIP squad: (C), Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, K L Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller.

KKR squad: (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.