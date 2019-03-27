IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP LIVE score: All eyes on R Ashwin after mankading row

In today’s match of 2019 (IPL 2019), Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at in Kolkata. All eyes will be on in the aftermath of the 'Mankading' controversy as they look to build on their opening game win. KXIP made a dramatic comeback to beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on. But the match was marrred by an incident in the 13th over when Ashwin reignited the spirit-of-cricket debate by running out non-striker Jos Buttler without bowling the ball. On the other hand, KKR were in the dumps at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad till the 16th over, chasing 182 for victory. Needing 53 runs off 18 balls, the two-time champions banked on big-hitting West Indies all-rounder to fire once again and he did so in style, smashing a whirlwind unbeaten 19-ball 49 to take the team over the line with two balls to spare. In head to head comparison, KKR have an edge as they won 15 out of 23 matches while KXIP won six.

KKR vs KXIP match will start from 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold HD, Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream match on Hotstar app and website.

