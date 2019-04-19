IPL 2019 KKR vs RCB LIVE score: Can Dale Steyn change Bangalore's fortunes?
In head to head comparison, Kolkata Knight Riders have an advantage as they won 14 out of 23 matches. Check KKR vs RCB Live score, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL 2019), Kolkata Knight Riders led by Dinesh Karthik will lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at The Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After seven defeats in eight IPL 2019 matches, Virat Kohli and company will be desperate for a win to stay afloat in IPL 2019. It will be a great opportunity for the RCB to register a victory against KKR, who are low on confidence after having slipped from second to sixth position in IPL 2019 points table after suffering three straight defeats. In fact, to make matters worse, Kolkata's top scorer in IPL 2019, Andre Russell has suffered an injury scare after being hit on his left shoulder by a bouncer during their practice. Russell already had a niggling injury ahead of their last match against Chennai Super Kings and had failed to fire for the first time, exposing KKR's over-reliance on the West Indies big hitter. RCB, on the other hand, will be boosted by Dale Steyn and likely to replace Mohammed Siraj in RCB playing 11. Head to head, Kolkata Knight Riders have an advantage as they have won 14 out of 23 matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore have won nine.
Check 2019 IPL Points table here
IPL 2019, Match 35: KKR vs RCB Live scorecard
IPL 2019, Match 35: KKR vs RCB Live streaming
KKR vs RCB match will start at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream KKR vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app, Tatasky mobile app and Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for KKR vs RCB LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary here