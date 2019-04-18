IPL 2019 KKR vs RCB Preview: Last chance for Kohli's RCB to stay afloat

2019 IPL Points Table. Dinesh Karthik-led have lost their sheen after losing three matches in a row. RCB, after a glimmer of hope with their first win, was defeated yet again. It looks difficult for to make its way into the play-offs but KKR would look to improve its points with a win to remain in the title's contention. might feature in the and Mohammad Siraj may have to warm the bench. In match 35 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019). Knight Riders (KKR) will host (RCB) at the in on Friday. Both and lost their last matches against Chenani Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and are at the sixth and eighth spots in theDinesh Karthik-led have lost their sheen after losing three matches in a row. RCB, after a glimmer of hope with their first win, was defeated yet again. It looks difficult for to make its way into the play-offs but KKR would look to improve its points with a win to remain in the title's contention. might feature in the and Mohammad Siraj may have to warm the bench.

KKR was a success story in but the team has been struggling to bounce back after a string of losses despite having Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, and Robin uthappa in their batting order and a strong spin attack including Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and



KKR skipper also has the chance to prove the selectors right after he was picked for India's 15-player squad for the Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant was seen as the perfect player for the spot but the selectors chose Karthik over him.

KKR are dependent on Prasidh Krishna for the pace attack while Harry Gurney is not a regular in their playing 11. The side is struggling to pick wickets to defend challenging totals the batsmen put.

KKR are unable to allocate the talent they possess in right spots. The side open their batting attack with and while the promising youngster Shubhman Gill, wh can be destructive in opening overs, is kept to face only a few balls in death overs.

Moreover, suffered an injury scare after being hit on his left shoulder by a bouncer during their practice, KKR should consider some rest for him as it has an excruciating journey for the all-rounder.

At this stage, winning every match is important for a strong team like KKR and onus is on their bowlers to rescue the side from slipping into the red zone.

Only a miracle can bring RCB back from the position they currently hold in the points table.

The Virat Kohli-led side has had a dismal show and the condition is beyond repair.

RCB has won one out eight matches they have played and are virtually out of play-off contention but the side would look to add some wins in their tally.

RCB might include South African pacer in their playing 11 and for that, Mohammad Siraj would clearly be rested. The inclusion of Steyn would definitely be a booster for the dejected side as he may breath some life into the side.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has picked 13 wickets so far, has been the backbone of the bowling unit and Moeen Ali alongside is also intrumental in choking run flow.

However, Umesh Yadav-led pace battery is weak in picking wickets and conceeds too many runs. is an exception as the bowler with an average delivery of around 148 km/hr is the new discovery in

Virat Kohli, and Parthiv Patel provide a flying start but the middle order ususally fails to utilise the lead and that's what the side would be looking to fix as they face KKR.

Playing 11 Probables: Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney Playing 11 Probables: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2019, Match 35: KKR vs RCB Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 19, 2019, Friday

Place: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Time: 8:00 pm IST

KKR vs RCB match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the KKR vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.