IPL 2019 MI vs RCB Preview: After 1st win, can Kohli's RCB rattle Mumbai?

In match 32 of the VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019), (MI) will host (RCB) at the in Mumbai on Monday. Virat Kohli's registered their first victory in by defeating on Saturday and they'd be high on confidence with first points on the points table. On the other hand, lost their last match against Rajasthan Royals despite scoring 187 runs as Jos Buttler's quickfire 89 overshadowed their efforts. As usual, It will rain runs in Wankhede so both the teams will have to pick bowlers in their playing 11 very carefully because wickets are the only key.



is tight on bowlers as they usually keep just enough bowlers to complete the 20-over per side quota, hence, they'd have to bring in some variation to tackle the formidable batting line-up of in which a tail-ender can also hit a six or two.

Mumbai Indians captain is back after missing a game due to injury and he looks good at the opening slot. is one player for whom will have to devise a plan else the match will slip in no time.

Mumbai is at the third spot in IPL 2019 points table while RCB is last, if RCB wins, Mumbai will lose its place while a victory for Mumbai will strengthen their position.

At Wankhede, Mumbai Indians will be clear favourite and it's upto RCB if they can gain the support of the crowd.

Mumbai Indians team news:

Mumbai's new recruit Alzarri Joseph, who rattled SRH in his debut match with 6 wickets, sustained shoulder injury in their last match and it is not yet clear if he will be in the playing 11.

Almost all Mumbai batsmen are scoring runs and the bowlers are doing a brilliant job, plus, all rounders, Keiron Pollard, and are their true assets, yet the side tend to leak 15-20 runs here and there during middle overs and it haunts them heavily during death overs.

Mumbai cannot always depend on alone to save them during death overs, and even though Hardik, Krunal are effective in picking wickets, the side ends up missing one or two weak points unchecked.

Mumbai may bring Lasith Malinga in playing 11 if is not fit and if that happens, they'd two two death over specialists.

Moreover, they know RCB is heavily depended on skipper and and if they get an early breakthrough, the side can collapse quickly.

Royal Challengers Bangalore team news:

RCB had a disappointing start and it continued as the Virat Kohli-led side lost six consecutive matches but the team bounced back against on Saturday and added a victory and two points in their overall disappointing tally.

RCB does not usually change playing 11 but they might have to consider it now as they side is too predictable. While the bowling section is stil fine with pacers Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav. will be a key bowler at Wankhede as delivers when the team needs the most.

Mohammad Siraj has not been impressive with his performance so far and RCB should consider an alternative here. Colin de Grandhomme was given opportunity initially and they can try him or Tim Southee.

On the batting line-up, Kohli will have to include one more batsman who can hit big shots in the middle, especially if we look at Wankhede pitch.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams:

Mumbai Indians playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah

playing 11: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2019, Match 30: vs RCB Live streaming details

Date and Day: April 15, 2019, Monday

Place: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 8:00 pm IST

vs RCB match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the vs RCB 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and Tatasky app. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squad of both the teams:

Mumbai Indians squad: (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Alzarri Joseph, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee.