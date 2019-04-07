IPL 2019 RR vs KKR preview: Can resurgent Rajasthan stop rampaging Kolkata?

In Match 21 of VIVO (IPL 2019), a resurgent will look to carry the momentum in their home ground against rampaging at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. are coming into the match after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 14 of by 7 wickets. On the other hand, crushed RCB in match 17 after Andre Russell made 48 runs in 13 balls and won the match for KKR by 5 wickets. Both the teams will go with same playing 11 as they do not want to tinker with their winning lineup.

team news



Rajasthan Royals bowlers Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and have leaked runs in the death overs. They will have to rethink their strategy after Russell's sensational display of power (48 off 13 balls) against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The biggest positive for the Royals has been Shreyas Gopal, who, with his googlies, deceived the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer, finishing off with 3 for 12. Despite the victory against RCB, Royals will still look to iron out certain flaws which have plagued them recently. They have often failed to grab moments losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings after being in a commanding position.

While star players, including and Ben Stokes, have failed to live up to the expectations, the likes of Sanju Samson, who hit the first ton of this IPL, Jos Buttler and captain have played well. Smith, however, scored 38 against RCB.

team news



Kolkata Knight Riders will also be brimming with confidence with their batsmen Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill in top form. KKR's bowling department, led by Sunil Naraine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla, will look to exploit the wicket at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which has played slow and low recently. KKR will head to the game with the belief that the side can win in any situation, which they have demonstrated time and again.

Here are the playing 11 of both the teams:



RR playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat



KKR playing 11: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna.

IPL 2019, Match 21: Live streaming details



Date and Day: April 7, 2019, and Sunday



Place: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



Time: 8:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the 2019 IPL match on Hotstar app and website. The fans can also watch in-depth analysis of live match on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.