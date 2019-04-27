IPL 2019, RR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: Can Guptill find a place in SRH playing 11?
In today’s match of VIVO Indian Premier league (IPL 2019), Rajasthan Royals (RR) led by Steve Smith will host Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad will continue their IPL 2019 campaign without their key overseas players. With an eye on the IPL 2019 playoffs spot, Royals are more affected than Sunrisers with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who have left for England to join the ICC cricket World Cup 2019 camp. SRH will surely miss the services of their destructive opener and Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill might replace Bairstow in SRH playing 11. Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed better than Royals on the IPL points table 2019, having won five out of their 10 games. Rajasthan Royals have only won four of their 11 games, but they too remain in the hunt for a play-off spot. Head to head, Sunrisers Hyderabad have an advantage as they have won six out of 10 matches, while Rajasthan Royals won just four.
