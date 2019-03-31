IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB Preview: Virat Kohli's RCB still in search of 1st win

In the match 11 of VIVO 2019 (IPL 2019) will host at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. RCB had a dismal start with the team managing just 70 runs in their opening match against M S Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, while victory just slipped out of their hands in their second match against Mumbai Indians. RCB is yet to win a match in this edition of the tournament. On the other hand, SRH bounced back against Rajasthan Royals after KKR defeated in their first match. is back in Hyderabad side and looks dangerous than ever, hence, a strong show looks likely as the two teams collide.

Check 2019 IPL points table here



The might of RCB's batting line-up, including the likes of and Virat Kohli, will be tested against the magical spin of and accuracy of



SRH team news



With the inclusion of captain Kane Williamson, SRH is stronger than ever, his absence was felt in SRH's first match as the team lost the match against KKR. In their second match, held the charge but the highlight was David Warner's quick 69 runs off 37 balls. Jonny Bairstow is in form too and Vijay Shankar is not just bowling well, he is contributing with the bat too which was seen in their last match as he played a perfect cameo, hitting 35 off just 16 balls.

SRH will also have the advantage of home ground and RCB, after losing two matches, would find it difficult to challenge Hyderabad in their turf.

Check 2019 IPL schedule here



RCB team news



RCB miserably lost the first match against CSK but the team showed signs of a fight in the second match against Mumbai Indians, however, they were just unlucky as the umpire did not signal the no-ball as Lasith Malinga bowled the very last ball of the match when RCB needed 7 runs.

faces a tough challenge as despite after a good batting show by his team, the bowling side lacks flair. is still an exception as he scalped four wickets against Mumbai but the pace-battery that includes Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Colin de Grandhomme leaking too many runs.

Here are the playing 11 probables of both the teams



RCB playing 11: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini/ Washigton Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

SRH playing 11: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul



IPL 2019, Match 11: Live streaming details



Date and Day: March 31, 2019, Saturday



Place: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad



Time: 4:00 pm IST



match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Gold in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream the match on Hotstar app and website.

Here are the squad of both the teams:



SRH squad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K. Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan.

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.