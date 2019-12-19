IPL 2020 auction Live updates: 332 players in fray for 73 available spots
IPL 2020 auction Live: KXIP have the maximum money to spend (Rs 42.70 crore) and will look to rope in a captain after India's premier Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals
As many as 332 cricketers (186 Indian, 146 overseas players) will go under the hammer at the IPL 2020 auction with Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore. It won't be a big auction this time with only 73 slots there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of them can be foreign buys.
IPL 2020 auction: Available purse for eight franchise:
Kings XI Punjab: Rs 42.70 cr
Delhi Capitals: Rs 27.85 cr
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 35.65 cr
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 17 cr
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 28.90 cr
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 14.60 cr
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 27.90 cr
Mumbai Indians: Rs 13.05 cr
When are where to watch IPL 2020 Live auction
Catch all the action of the IPL 2020 auctions on December 19 from 2:30 pm on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports First, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Kannada, 1 Bangla; and from 3:20 p.m. on "Select Dugout Auction Special" on Select 1/1 HD and Hotstar.
