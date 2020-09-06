IPL 2020: BCCI releases new schedule; check match timings, venues here

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the new schedule for 13th edition of Indian Premier League on Sunday after over 4-month break due to coronavirus hiatus. The tournament will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. In the IPL 2020 opener defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The live telecast of of IPL 2020 opener will begin from 7:30 pm IST (30 minutes before previous seasons).
After the opener on Saturday, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 20) while the third match of IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore the next day at same venue.
The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later.
IPL 2020 double headers
The first afternoon will be played between RCB and RR on October 3, 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 final will be played on 10th November 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Click here to download 2020 IPL new schedule in pdf