IPL 2020: DC vs CSK playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
The Capitals will come into the match off a win over the Rajasthan Royals while Chennai defeated SunRisers Hydreabad in its previous clash. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's injury will be a concern for Delhi.
Delhi bowlers are likely to give a tough time to Chennai batsmen, especially with Rabada, Ashwin, and Nortje in top form.
Chennai, too, has a good bowling unit, but Delhi has fared better if we compare the two. MS Dhoni may also look to tweak its playing 11, if it goes that way, it will be interesting to see who will he pick.
DC vs CSK playing 11 prediction
Delhi Capitals
Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.
Chennai Super Kings
Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, DJ Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, and Deepak Chahar.
DC vs CSK Pitch Report:
It used to be a run fest at Sharjah but it seems that has stopped, if we look at how things have turned out in the last two matches. Seems like spinners will hold the key but if the batsmen find their way, it would be an interesting contest.
DC vs CSK head to head
Total matches: 21
DC won: 7
CSK won: 14
No result: 2
Squads:
Delhi Capitals
Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Axar Patel Harshal Patel Ishant Sharma Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Prithvi Shaw Ravichandran Ashwin Rishabh Pant (W) Sandeep Lamichhane Shikhar Dhawan Alex Carey Shimron Hetmyer Mohit Sharma Tushar Deshpande Marcus Stoinis Lalith Yadav Anrich Nortje Daniel Sams
Chennai Super Kings
MS Dhoni (C) (W), Ambati Rayudu KM Asif Deepak Chahar Dwayne Bravo Faf du Plessis Imran Tahir Narayan Jagadeesan Karn Sharma Kedar Jadhav Lungi Ngidi Mitchell Santner Monu Kumar Murali Vijay Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Gaikwad Shane Watson Shardul Thakur Sam Curran Piyush Chawla Josh Hazlewood R Sai Kishore
