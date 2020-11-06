IPL 2020, Eliminator 1: RCB vs SRH head to head, playing 11 predictions

-
-
In the eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.
David Warner-led SRH has made it to its yet another playoffs on the back of clinical wins -- defeating Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB and then Mumbai Indians (MI) in its last three matches after being on the verge of elimination.
RCB, on the other hand, had a good run but it slipped in the later stages of the league matches, however, a better net run rate ensured its place in the playoffs.
While RCB would go into this match as favourites, considering its line-up, taming the orange army won't be easy as the side has shownm immense improvement lately. SRH would draw a lot of confidence from its previous clash where it defeated MI by 10 wickets at Sharjah.
While RCB has a strong line-up with skipper Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers in good touch, facing SRH's bowlers woon't easy for the side.
In this do or die clash, both sides would look to give their best to realise IPL title dream.
RCB vs SRH Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T. Natarajan
IPL 2020, Eliminator 1: RCB vs SRH Pitch report
The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has changed from its inital stage and we saw it in the last match at the ground between DC and RCB, the average score is likely to remain around 150-160. Both the skippers woiuld look to chase after winning the toss.
RCB vs SRH Squads:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.
