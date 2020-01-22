JUST IN
IPL 2020: Full players' list of Delhi Capitals, and salary of each member

In a bizarre decision, DC bought England opener Jason Roy in IPL 2020 auction, despite having three opening batsmen - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw - in their squad

Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after taking catch of KKR batsman Nitish Rana during the IPL T20 cricket match between Delhi Capital and Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi, Saturday, March, 30, 2019 | File Photo: PTI
Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals made some headlines ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, as it roped in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the trading window. Having a large pool of India cricket team batsmen and bowlers in their squad, what they really wanted from the auction was a quality overseas batsman, since they had released Colin Ingram.

In a bizarre decision, however, they first bought England opener Jason Roy, despite having three opening batsmen — Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw — in the squad. After Roy, they were eyeing an all-rounder Glenn Maxwell but failed to get him and instead went for in-demand West Indian Shimron Hetmyer, shelling out Rs 7.75 crore for the power-hitting southpaw.

As they had also released South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris ahead of auctions, they needed a bowling all-rounder, too. The vacant all-rounder spot was filled by Englishman Chris Woakes, who was bought at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. They also purchased Australian Alex Carey as a back-up wicket-keeper; their regular stumper is Rishabh Pant.

Here are the key numbers for Delhi Capitals after the IPL 2020 auction:

Squad Strength: 22

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in the IPL 2020 auction: 8 [Alex Carey, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Lalit Yadav (uncapped), Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 9 crore

Full list of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Ajinkya Rahane DC Traded in 5.25 KKR
Alex Carey DC Bought 2.40 MI
Amit Mishra DC Retained 4.00 DC
Avesh Khan DC Retained 0.70 CSK
Axar Patel DC Retained 5.00 RCB
Chris Woakes DC Bought 1.50 DC
Harshal Patel DC Retained 0.20 MI
Ishant Sharma DC Retained 1.10 RR
Jason Roy DC Bought 1.50 MI
Kagiso Rabada DC Retained 4.20 CSK
Keemo Paul DC Retained 0.50 DC
Lalit Yadav (uncapped) DC Bought 0.20 DC
Marcus Stoinis DC Bought 4.80 SRH
Mohit Sharma DC Bought 0.50 KKR
Prithvi Shaw DC Retained 1.20 DC
R Ashwin DC Traded in 7.60 KXIP
Rishabh Pant DC Retained 15.00 DC
Sandeep Lamichhane DC Retained 0.20 DC
Shikhar Dhawan DC Retained 5.20 DC
Shimron Hetmyer DC Bought 7.75 RCB
Shreyas Iyer DC Retained 7.00 DC
Tushar Deshpande (uncapped) DC Bought 0.20 None

First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 17:03 IST

