IPL 2020: Full players' list of Delhi Capitals, and salary of each member

(IPL) team made some headlines ahead of the auction, as it roped in Ravichandran Ashwin and in the trading window. Having a large pool of India cricket team batsmen and bowlers in their squad, what they really wanted from the auction was a quality overseas batsman, since they had released Colin Ingram.

In a bizarre decision, however, they first bought England opener Jason Roy, despite having three opening batsmen — Ajinkya Rahane, and — in the squad. After Roy, they were eyeing an all-rounder Glenn Maxwell but failed to get him and instead went for in-demand West Indian Shimron Hetmyer, shelling out Rs 7.75 crore for the power-hitting southpaw.





As they had also released South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris ahead of auctions, they needed a bowling all-rounder, too. The vacant all-rounder spot was filled by Englishman Chris Woakes, who was bought at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. They also purchased Australian as a back-up wicket-keeper; their regular stumper is

Here are the key numbers for after the auction:

Squad Strength: 22

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in the auction: 8 [Alex Carey, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Lalit Yadav (uncapped), Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 9 crore

Full list of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:



