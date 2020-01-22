IPL 2020: Full players' list of Delhi Capitals, and salary of each member

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals full players list, and the salary of each player
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, and salary of each member
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player
IPL 2020: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players, and the salary of each
IPL auction: Full list of KXIP players and their salaries for 2020 season
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals made some headlines ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, as it roped in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the trading window. Having a large pool of India cricket team batsmen and bowlers in their squad, what they really wanted from the auction was a quality overseas batsman, since they had released Colin Ingram.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player
In a bizarre decision, however, they first bought England opener Jason Roy, despite having three opening batsmen — Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw — in the squad. After Roy, they were eyeing an all-rounder Glenn Maxwell but failed to get him and instead went for in-demand West Indian Shimron Hetmyer, shelling out Rs 7.75 crore for the power-hitting southpaw.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players, and the salary of each
As they had also released South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris ahead of auctions, they needed a bowling all-rounder, too. The vacant all-rounder spot was filled by Englishman Chris Woakes, who was bought at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. They also purchased Australian Alex Carey as a back-up wicket-keeper; their regular stumper is Rishabh Pant.
Here are the key numbers for Delhi Capitals after the IPL 2020 auction:
Squad Strength: 22
Overseas players: 8
Players bought in the IPL 2020 auction: 8 [Alex Carey, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Lalit Yadav (uncapped), Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande (uncapped)]
Purse remaining: Rs 9 crore
Full list of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Ajinkya Rahane
|DC
|Traded in
|5.25
|KKR
|Alex Carey
|DC
|Bought
|2.40
|MI
|Amit Mishra
|DC
|Retained
|4.00
|DC
|Avesh Khan
|DC
|Retained
|0.70
|CSK
|Axar Patel
|DC
|Retained
|5.00
|RCB
|Chris Woakes
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|DC
|Harshal Patel
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|MI
|Ishant Sharma
|DC
|Retained
|1.10
|RR
|Jason Roy
|DC
|Bought
|1.50
|MI
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|Retained
|4.20
|CSK
|Keemo Paul
|DC
|Retained
|0.50
|DC
|Lalit Yadav (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|0.20
|DC
|Marcus Stoinis
|DC
|Bought
|4.80
|SRH
|Mohit Sharma
|DC
|Bought
|0.50
|KKR
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|Retained
|1.20
|DC
|R Ashwin
|DC
|Traded in
|7.60
|KXIP
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|Retained
|15.00
|DC
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|DC
|Retained
|0.20
|DC
|Shikhar Dhawan
|DC
|Retained
|5.20
|DC
|Shimron Hetmyer
|DC
|Bought
|7.75
|RCB
|Shreyas Iyer
|DC
|Retained
|7.00
|DC
|Tushar Deshpande (uncapped)
|DC
|Bought
|0.20
|None