IPL 2020: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players, and the salary of each

had released five players, including two overseas ones (Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan), ahead of the 2020 (IPL 2020) auction, but they still had the balanced squad. With the likes of David Warner, and at the top, they had only a few spot to fill. In the bowling department, too, Hyderabad had a formidable attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, and Sandeep Sharma.



Their comfort with their existing strength was evident in the auction process: They did not make even a single bid in the first round. Overall, they bought five uncapped Indian players to plug some minor gaps here and there. Among foreign buys, they took Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen — both for their respective base prices.





Here are the key numbers for after the auction:

Squad strength: 25

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in auctions: 7 [Abdul Samad (uncapped), Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg (uncapped), Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped), Sanjay Yadav (uncapped), Virat Singh (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 10.10 crore

Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s players, along with their salaries:



