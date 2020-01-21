IPL 2020: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players, and the salary of each

-
-
Sunrisers Hyderabad had released five players, including two overseas ones (Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan), ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction, but they still had the balanced squad. With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top, they had only a few spot to fill. In the bowling department, too, Hyderabad had a formidable attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.
Their comfort with their existing strength was evident in the auction process: They did not make even a single bid in the first round. Overall, they bought five uncapped Indian players to plug some minor gaps here and there. Among foreign buys, they took Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen — both for their respective base prices.
Here are the key numbers for Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL 2020 auction:
Squad strength: 25
Overseas players: 8
Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 7 [Abdul Samad (uncapped), Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg (uncapped), Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped), Sanjay Yadav (uncapped), Virat Singh (uncapped)]
Purse remaining: Rs 10.10 crore
Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Abdul Samad (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|MI
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|Retained
|0.55
|CSK
|Basil Thampi
|SRH
|Retained
|0.95
|KKR
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|Retained
|8.50
|CSK
|Billy Stanlake
|SRH
|Retained
|0.50
|RCB
|David Warner
|SRH
|Retained
|12.50
|MI
|Fabian Allen
|SRH
|Bought
|0.50
|SRH
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|Retained
|2.20
|RCB
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|KXIP
|Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|MI
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|Retained
|11.00
|KXIP
|Mitchell Marsh
|SRH
|Bought
|2.00
|RR
|Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|Retained
|1.00
|SRH
|Natarajan
|SRH
|Retained
|0.40
|SRH
|Priyam Garg (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|1.90
|None
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|Retained
|9.00
|SRH
|Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|None
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|SRH
|Sanjay Yadav (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|None
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|SRH
|Retained
|3.20
|SRH
|Shreevats Goswami
|SRH
|Retained
|1.00
|SRH
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|Retained
|3.80
|SRH
|Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|Retained
|3.20
|SRH
|Virat Singh (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|1.90
|SRH
|Wriddhiman Saha
|SRH
|Retained
|1.20
|SRH