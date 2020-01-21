JUST IN
IPL 2020: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players, and the salary of each

With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top of the batting order and a sharp bowling attach, SRH had only a few spot to fill at IPL 2020 auction

BS Web Team 

SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad had released five players, including two overseas ones (Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan), ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction, but they still had the balanced squad. With the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson at the top, they had only a few spot to fill. In the bowling department, too, Hyderabad had a formidable attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Their comfort with their existing strength was evident in the auction process: They did not make even a single bid in the first round. Overall, they bought five uncapped Indian players to plug some minor gaps here and there. Among foreign buys, they took Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen — both for their respective base prices.

Here are the key numbers for Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL 2020 auction:

Squad strength: 25

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 7 [Abdul Samad (uncapped), Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg (uncapped), Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped), Sanjay Yadav (uncapped), Virat Singh (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 10.10 crore

Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Abdul Samad (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 MI
Abhishek Sharma SRH Retained 0.55 CSK
Basil Thampi SRH Retained 0.95 KKR
Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH Retained 8.50 CSK
Billy Stanlake SRH Retained 0.50 RCB
David Warner SRH Retained 12.50 MI
Fabian Allen SRH Bought 0.50 SRH
Jonny Bairstow SRH Retained 2.20 RCB
Kane Williamson SRH Retained 3.00 KXIP
Khaleel Ahmed SRH Retained 3.00 MI
Manish Pandey SRH Retained 11.00 KXIP
Mitchell Marsh SRH Bought 2.00 RR
Mohammad Nabi SRH Retained 1.00 SRH
Natarajan SRH Retained 0.40 SRH
Priyam Garg (uncapped) SRH Bought 1.90 None
Rashid Khan SRH Retained 9.00 SRH
Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 None
Sandeep Sharma SRH Retained 3.00 SRH
Sanjay Yadav (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 None
Shahbaz Nadeem SRH Retained 3.20 SRH
Shreevats Goswami SRH Retained 1.00 SRH
Siddarth Kaul SRH Retained 3.80 SRH
Vijay Shankar SRH Retained 3.20 SRH
Virat Singh (uncapped) SRH Bought 1.90 SRH
Wriddhiman Saha SRH Retained 1.20 SRH

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 11:26 IST

