IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, and salary of each member
With Hardik Pandya in the squad as batting all-rounder, MI were locked in an intense battle with CSK for Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, and they finally bagged him for Rs 8 crore

Mumbai Indians. Photo: PTI
Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions, Mumbai Indians, entered the IPL 2020 auction with one of the strongest squads, as they had retained their core team and had very few slot to fill. The most prominent open slot for them was that of an overseas bowling all-rounder, as they had released Ben Cutting.

With Hardik Pandya in the squad as a batting all-rounder, they were locked in an intense battle with Chennai Super Kings for Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, and they finally bagged him for Rs 8 crore. Another valuable buy for the Akash Ambani-owned IPL franchise was Chris Lynn, who could prove handy at a batting-friendly Wankhede wicket, at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Here are the key numbers for Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2020 auction:

Squad Strength: 24

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 6 [Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped), Mohsin Khan (uncapped), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped), Saurabh Tiwary]

Purse remaining: Rs 8.5 crore

Full list of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Aditya Tare MI Retained 0.20 DC
Anmolpreet Singh MI Retained 0.80 SRH
Anukul Roy MI Retained 0.20 KXIP
Chris Lynn MI Bought 2.00 KXIP
Dhawal Kulkarni MI Traded in 0.75 RR
Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 KXIP
Hardik Pandya MI Retained 11.00 SRH
Ishan Kishan MI Retained 6.20 CSK
Jasprit Bumrah MI Retained 7.00 CSK
Jayant Yadav MI Retained 0.50 RCB
Kieron Pollard MI Retained 5.40 MI
Krunal Pandya MI Retained 8.80 CSK
Lasith Malinga MI Retained 2.00 RR
Mitchell McClenaghan MI Retained 1.00 DC
Mohsin Khan (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 SRH
Nathan Coulter-Nile MI Bought 8.00 RCB
Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped) MI Bought 0.20 None
Quinton de Kock MI Retained 2.80
Rahul Chahar MI Retained 1.90
Rohit Sharma MI Retained 15.00
Saurabh Tiwary MI Bought 0.50 MI
Sherfane Rutherford MI Traded in 2.00 DC
Suryakumar Yadav MI Retained 3.20
Trent Boult MI Traded in 3.20 DC

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 11:39 IST

