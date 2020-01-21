IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians full players list, and the salary of each player

-
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions, Mumbai Indians, entered the IPL 2020 auction with one of the strongest squads, as they had retained their core team and had very few slot to fill. The most prominent open slot for them was that of an overseas bowling all-rounder, as they had released Ben Cutting.
With Hardik Pandya in the squad as a batting all-rounder, they were locked in an intense battle with Chennai Super Kings for Australian bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, and they finally bagged him for Rs 8 crore. Another valuable buy for the Akash Ambani-owned IPL franchise was Chris Lynn, who could prove handy at a batting-friendly Wankhede wicket, at his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Here are the key numbers for Mumbai Indians after the IPL 2020 auction:
Squad Strength: 24
Overseas players: 8
Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 6 [Chris Lynn, Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped), Mohsin Khan (uncapped), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped), Saurabh Tiwary]
Purse remaining: Rs 8.5 crore
Full list of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Aditya Tare
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|DC
|Anmolpreet Singh
|MI
|Retained
|0.80
|SRH
|Anukul Roy
|MI
|Retained
|0.20
|KXIP
|Chris Lynn
|MI
|Bought
|2.00
|KXIP
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|MI
|Traded in
|0.75
|RR
|Digvijay Deshmukh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|KXIP
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|11.00
|SRH
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|Retained
|6.20
|CSK
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|Retained
|7.00
|CSK
|Jayant Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|0.50
|RCB
|Kieron Pollard
|MI
|Retained
|5.40
|MI
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|Retained
|8.80
|CSK
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|Retained
|2.00
|RR
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|MI
|Retained
|1.00
|DC
|Mohsin Khan (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|SRH
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|MI
|Bought
|8.00
|RCB
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh (uncapped)
|MI
|Bought
|0.20
|None
|Quinton de Kock
|MI
|Retained
|2.80
|Rahul Chahar
|MI
|Retained
|1.90
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|Retained
|15.00
|Saurabh Tiwary
|MI
|Bought
|0.50
|MI
|Sherfane Rutherford
|MI
|Traded in
|2.00
|DC
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|Retained
|3.20
|Trent Boult
|MI
|Traded in
|3.20
|DC