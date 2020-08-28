JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

Katich, Hesson say RCB have all bases covered including death bowling
Business Standard

IPL 2020: India bowler, CSK staff members test Covid-19 positive

The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1

Topics
IPL 2020 | Chennai Super Kings | Bio-Bubble

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

mahendra singh dhoni, ipl
Chennai Super King’s skipper M S Dhoni (right) undergoes thermal screening at Chennai airport on Friday before leaving for the UAE to participate in the IPL

A current India limited-overs cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai ahead of the IPL.

An league source revealed that all Covid-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's landing in Dubai. The IPL is due to begin on September 19.

Check IPL latest news and updates

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for Covid-19," a senior IPL source told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also Covid-19 positive," he added.

The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1.

According to the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all those who test positive are mandated to go through an additional seven-day quarantine.

They can enter the bio-bubble only after returning negative in tests to be conducted after the extended isolation.
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY