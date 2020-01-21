IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, and salary of each member

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained and released by KKR
IPL auction: Full list of KXIP players and their salaries for 2020 season
IPL auction: Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2020 players' list and their salaries
IPL 2020 auction: Kohli to Smith, best-paid Indian Premier League players
IPL auction: Full RCB players' list and their salaries for 2020 season
-
Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the IPL 2020 auction with the second-highest available purse (Rs 35.65 crore). This allowed KKR to go hammers and tongs in their bidding for talent. They spent more than a third of their available purse on Australian pacer Pat Cummins alone, buying him for Rs 15.5 crore. They were in a desperate need for a quality pace bowler as youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti and all-rounder Shivam Mavi were not great in the previous two seasons.
Check 2020 IPL latest news here
KKR also bolstered their side in the batting department, buying 2019 world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore. They also bought youngsters Tom Banton, who recently smashed a 16-ball fifty in the Big Bash League. The Knight Riders’ would expect similar fireworks from him in IPL 2020 as well.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Full list of Sunrisers Hyderabad players, and the salary of each
Having released leggie Piyush Chawla ahead of the auctions, Kolkata were also in a need for a quality spinner; they roped in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for Rs 4 crore.
Here are the key numbers for Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL 2020 auction:
Squad Strength: 23
Overseas players: 8
Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 9 [Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth (uncapped), Nikhil Naik (uncapped), Pat Cummins, Pravin Tambe (uncapped), Rahul Tripathi (uncapped), Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy (uncapped)]
Purse remaining: Rs 8.5 crore
Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Previous team
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|Retained
|8.50
|DC
|Chris Green
|KKR
|Bought
|0.20
|MI
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|Retained
|7.40
|CSK
|Eoin Morgan
|KKR
|Bought
|5.25
|KKR
|Harry Gurney
|KKR
|Retained
|0.75
|KKR
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|KKR
|Retained
|3.20
|SRH
|Kuldeep Yadav
|KKR
|Retained
|5.80
|KKR
|Lockie Furguson
|KKR
|Retained
|1.60
|MI
|M Siddharth (uncapped)
|KKR
|Bought
|0.20
|DC
|Nikhil Naik (uncapped)
|KKR
|Bought
|0.20
|RCB
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|Retained
|3.40
|KKR
|Pat Cummins
|KKR
|Bought
|15.50
|MI
|Prasidh Krishna
|KKR
|Retained
|0.20
|KKR
|Pravin Tambe (uncapped)
|KKR
|Bought
|0.20
|SRH
|Rahul Tripathi (uncapped)
|KKR
|Bought
|0.60
|RR
|Rinku Singh
|KKR
|Retained
|0.80
|KKR
|Sandeep Warrier
|KKR
|Retained
|0.20
|KKR
|Shivam Mavi
|KKR
|Retained
|3.00
|KKR
|Shubman Gill
|KKR
|Retained
|1.80
|KKR
|Siddhesh Lad
|KKR
|Traded in
|0.20
|MI
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|Retained
|12.50
|KKR
|Tom Banton
|KKR
|Bought
|1.00
|None
|Varun Chakravarthy (uncapped)
|KKR
|Bought
|4.00
|KXIP