IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, and salary of each member

KKR spent more than a third of their available purse for IPL 2020 auction on Australian pacer Pat Cummins alone, buying him for Rs 15.5 crore

BS Web Team 

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR
Andre Russell and Shubman Gill. Photo: PTI

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) entered the IPL 2020 auction with the second-highest available purse (Rs 35.65 crore). This allowed KKR to go hammers and tongs in their bidding for talent. They spent more than a third of their available purse on Australian pacer Pat Cummins alone, buying him for Rs 15.5 crore. They were in a desperate need for a quality pace bowler as youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti and all-rounder Shivam Mavi were not great in the previous two seasons.

KKR also bolstered their side in the batting department, buying 2019 world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore. They also bought youngsters Tom Banton, who recently smashed a 16-ball fifty in the Big Bash League. The Knight Riders’ would expect similar fireworks from him in IPL 2020 as well.

Having released leggie Piyush Chawla ahead of the auctions, Kolkata were also in a need for a quality spinner; they roped in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for Rs 4 crore.

Here are the key numbers for Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL 2020 auction:

Squad Strength: 23

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 9 [Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth (uncapped), Nikhil Naik (uncapped), Pat Cummins, Pravin Tambe (uncapped), Rahul Tripathi (uncapped), Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 8.5 crore

Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Previous team
Andre Russell KKR Retained 8.50 DC
Chris Green KKR Bought 0.20 MI
Dinesh Karthik KKR Retained 7.40 CSK
Eoin Morgan KKR Bought 5.25 KKR
Harry Gurney KKR Retained 0.75 KKR
Kamlesh Nagarkoti KKR Retained 3.20 SRH
Kuldeep Yadav KKR Retained 5.80 KKR
Lockie Furguson KKR Retained 1.60 MI
M Siddharth (uncapped) KKR Bought 0.20 DC
Nikhil Naik (uncapped) KKR Bought 0.20 RCB
Nitish Rana KKR Retained 3.40 KKR
Pat Cummins KKR Bought 15.50 MI
Prasidh Krishna KKR Retained 0.20 KKR
Pravin Tambe (uncapped) KKR Bought 0.20 SRH
Rahul Tripathi (uncapped) KKR Bought 0.60 RR
Rinku Singh KKR Retained 0.80 KKR
Sandeep Warrier KKR Retained 0.20 KKR
Shivam Mavi KKR Retained 3.00 KKR
Shubman Gill KKR Retained 1.80 KKR
Siddhesh Lad KKR Traded in 0.20 MI
Sunil Narine KKR Retained 12.50 KKR
Tom Banton KKR Bought 1.00 None
Varun Chakravarthy (uncapped) KKR Bought 4.00 KXIP

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 11:32 IST

