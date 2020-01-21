IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, and salary of each member

(IPL) team (KKR) entered the auction with the second-highest available purse (Rs 35.65 crore). This allowed KKR to go hammers and tongs in their bidding for talent. They spent more than a third of their available purse on Australian pacer alone, buying him for Rs 15.5 crore. They were in a desperate need for a quality pace bowler as youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti and all-rounder Shivam Mavi were not great in the previous two seasons.



KKR also bolstered their side in the batting department, buying 2019 world cup winning captain for Rs 5.25 crore. They also bought youngsters Tom Banton, who recently smashed a 16-ball fifty in the Big Bash League. The Knight Riders’ would expect similar fireworks from him in as well.





Having released leggie Piyush Chawla ahead of the auctions, Kolkata were also in a need for a quality spinner; they roped in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for Rs 4 crore.

Here are the key numbers for after the auction:

Squad Strength: 23

Overseas players: 8

Players bought in IPL 2020 auctions: 9 [Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth (uncapped), Nikhil Naik (uncapped), Pat Cummins, Pravin Tambe (uncapped), Rahul Tripathi (uncapped), Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy (uncapped)]

Purse remaining: Rs 8.5 crore

Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2020 players, along with their salaries:



