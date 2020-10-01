JUST IN
IPL 2020 live score, KXIP vs MI toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today

At the KXIP vs MI toss, both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to bat second as dew settles in during the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Mayank Agarwal after slamming his maiden IPL century during a match against Rajasthan in Sharjah on Sunday (Photo: IPL Twitter)
The live telecast of the KXIP vs MI match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
In the today’s match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim for their second victory of this season when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both teams would be eyeing the top spot on IPL points table. KXIP is at the fifth place while Mumbai is at sixth with a positive net run rate.

Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
 
KXIP vs MI live toss updates: The coin flip between KXIP’s KL Rahul and MI’s Rohit will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Given the dew factor, the captain who wins the toss would look to bowl first as it has been the trend so far in IPL 2020.
 
MI vs KXIP playing 11: Mumbai Indians is likely to field an unchanged playing 11 while Punjab make bring in Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman in place of either James Neesham or Sheldon Cottrell.
 
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
 
IPL live score: MI vs KXIP live scorecard
 
 
 
KXIP vs MI live streaming details
 
The live telecast of the KXIP vs MI match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.

Percentage of runs in boundaries scored by all 8 teams in IPL 2020 so far:

. . Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Total runs
% of runs in boundaries
CSK Runs 166 200 131 497
56.34
Boundaries 94 132 54 280
MI Runs 162 195 201 558
56.27
Boundaries 84 106 124 314
DC Runs 157 175 147 479
51.36
Boundaries 88 88 70 246
KXIP Runs 157 206 223 586
60.75
Boundaries 84 126 146 356
RCB Runs 163 109 201 473
55.39
Boundaries 76 58 128 262
SRH Runs 153 142 162 457
43.33
Boundaries 74 56 68 198
KKR Runs 146 145 174 465
58.06
Boundaries 94 80 96 270
RR Runs 216 226 137 579
64.59
Boundaries 138 164 72 374
 
 *TBP: To be played

