IPL 2020 live score, KXIP vs MI toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today
At the KXIP vs MI toss, both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to bat second as dew settles in during the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
The live telecast of the KXIP vs MI match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
KXIP vs MI live toss updates: The coin flip between KXIP’s KL Rahul and MI’s Rohit will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Given the dew factor, the captain who wins the toss would look to bowl first as it has been the trend so far in IPL 2020.
MI vs KXIP playing 11: Mumbai Indians is likely to field an unchanged playing 11 while Punjab make bring in Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman in place of either James Neesham or Sheldon Cottrell.
Percentage of runs in boundaries scored by all 8 teams in IPL 2020 so far:
|.
|.
|Match 1
|Match 2
|Match 3
|Total runs
|CSK
|Runs
|166
|200
|131
|497
|
56.34
|Boundaries
|94
|132
|54
|280
|MI
|Runs
|162
|195
|201
|558
|
56.27
|Boundaries
|84
|106
|124
|314
|DC
|Runs
|157
|175
|147
|479
|
51.36
|Boundaries
|88
|88
|70
|246
|KXIP
|Runs
|157
|206
|223
|586
|
60.75
|Boundaries
|84
|126
|146
|356
|RCB
|Runs
|163
|109
|201
|473
|
55.39
|Boundaries
|76
|58
|128
|262
|SRH
|Runs
|153
|142
|162
|457
|
43.33
|Boundaries
|74
|56
|68
|198
|KKR
|Runs
|146
|145
|174
|465
|
58.06
|Boundaries
|94
|80
|96
|270
|RR
|Runs
|216
|226
|137
|579
|
64.59
|Boundaries
|138
|164
|72
|
374
