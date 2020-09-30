IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI playing 11, squad, pitch report, head to head, details

Rohit Sharma's (MI) will take on KL Rahul's in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. would look to field the same playing 11 while may replace West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell by Afghanistani youngster Mujeeb ur Rahman, given the slow and sticky nature of Abu Dhabi wicket.



Both and look to recover from their close defeats in previous matches. KXIP was at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in IPL history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday. While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back, chasing 202, before Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.

Both the teams have enopugh fire power, with and Mayank Agarwal consistently scoring at least a half-century for KXIP while Mumbai has the likes of Rohit, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan in the line-up.

However, Mumbai is waiting for and Jasprit Bumrah to perform consistently.



KXIP vs MI playing 11 prediction

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.



IPL 2020, Match 13: KXIP vs MI Pitch report

It's a slow pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and dew will play its part. Both teams would look to chase because of dew factor. Anything arounf 160-170 would be an ideal score.

KXIP vs MI head-to-head

Total matches: 24

MI won: 13

KXIP won: 11

No result: 0

KXIP vs MI squads:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI): (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson