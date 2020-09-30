IPL 2020: KXIP vs MI playing 11, squad, pitch report, head to head, details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP playing 11 prediction, squad, head to head, details
IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020: DC vs KXIP playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020: KKR vs MI playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
Key player to playing 11: Know about Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2020
-
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Mumbai Indians would look to field the same playing 11 while Kings XI Punjab may replace West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell by Afghanistani youngster Mujeeb ur Rahman, given the slow and sticky nature of Abu Dhabi wicket.
Check KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Both Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab look to recover from their close defeats in previous matches. KXIP was at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in IPL history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday. While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back, chasing 202, before Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over.
Both the teams have enopugh fire power, with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal consistently scoring at least a half-century for KXIP while Mumbai has the likes of Rohit, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan in the line-up.
However, Mumbai is waiting for Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah to perform consistently.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
KXIP vs MI playing 11 prediction
Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
IPL 2020, Match 13: KXIP vs MI Pitch report
It's a slow pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and dew will play its part. Both teams would look to chase because of dew factor. Anything arounf 160-170 would be an ideal score.
KXIP vs MI head-to-head
- Total matches: 24
- MI won: 13
- KXIP won: 11
- No result: 0
KXIP vs MI squads:
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh
Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor