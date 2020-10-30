IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR playing 11 prediction and head to head details

-
In match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kings XI Punjab will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Kings XI Punjab has won five games in a row after a dismal show in the tournament and the team would look to convert this good form into a confirmed place for the playoffs.
Check IPL playoffs qualification of both the teams
KXIP facesa a tough challenge from Rajasthan Royals, who come into the game on the back of an eight-wicket win against defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
With Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson finding their form at just the right time, RR would look to bet KXIP and hope for whatever little chances it has to advance to the playoffs.
In their last meeting, Rahul Tewatia took the match away from KXIP single-handedly and KL Rahul's side would be looking for some revenge here.Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
KXIP vs RR playing 11 prediction
Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals
Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
IPL 2020, Match 50: KXIP vs RR Pitch report
In the last match at Dubai, we saw SRH score 219 runs while batting first, while Delhi perished in the second innings as the wicket was a bit sticky.
Although there is early help for pacers, it remains to be seen if they capitalise on it. Both skipper would look to bat first and put runs on the board with the pitch helping spinners at later stages.
KXIP vs RR head to head
Total matches: 20
KXIP won: 9
RR won: 11
No result: 0
KXIP vs RR Squads
Kings XI Punjab:
Lokesh Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh
Rajasthan Royals
Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Tom Curran, Aniruddha Joshi, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande
