IPL 2020: Learning the tricks of trade from Hardik, Pollard, says Ishan

Ahead of the clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, (MI) batsman Ishan Kishan has said he is learning the tricks of the trade from teammates and Kieron Pollard.

"I've been working with them for the last six years and I know how they plan the game. It's just not only about power hitting, how they take the game to the last over or how they put pressure on the bowlers at the same time, how they rotate strike and keep the bowlers confused about the next move," he said



Kishan, who scored 99 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match that eventually lost in the super over, said he has worked on his weak areas like playing more shots in the cover region during the off season and he is reaping the benefits of that.

The 22-year-old southpaw believes Sharjah wicket will favour batsman as boundaries are small as compared to other venues this year, and both the teams will go for big shots.

"They have a few good bowlers, I know it's a small stadium but if we don't get loose balls so we have to respect that. If the tempo is on our side, we have to just keep going with it. It's just about selecting the balls that we can hit and the stadium is a plus point since it's not big, so teams are gonna go for big shots," he said.

However, he believes the pitches in the UAE would support spinners as the tournament progresses and teams should prepare for that.

Ishan said he has learnt a lot in all these years after spending time with quality performers in

"I think we have a belief of never giving up. We've had so many situations where we were stuck but there was hope in each and every player that we have to get the game back and we have done it a lot of times. When I go for workouts and practice, I've seen how players put efforts, so it's something that I really learn from them," he said.