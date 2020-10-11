IPL 2020, Match 27: MI vs DC toss timings, live streaming, telecast details

-
In match 27 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
This will be a marquee clash ab both Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals have outperform other teams in IPL 2020. In head to head record, both have won 12 matches out of 24 times they have faced each other.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai would look to dethrone Delhi from the pole postition in IPL 2020 points table, while Delhi would to consolidate its position.
Who holds orange and purple cap in IPL? Check here
Besides, it looks like the runs will flow at the venue as both have quality batting line-up.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 27, MI vs DC cricket match:
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL match take place?
The MI vs DC IPL match will be held on October 11, Sunday.
Where will the MI vs DC IPL match be played?
The venue for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
What will be the timings of the MI vs DC IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 27 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time MI vs DC toss will take place?
The MI vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs DC IPL match live?
The MI vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between MI vs DC?
You can watch the live streaming of MI vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
