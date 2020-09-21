IPL 2020, Match 4: RR vs CSK live streaming, match and toss timing details

MS Dhoni-led (CSK) will be up against the 2008 champions in its second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Steve Smith-led Royals would look to start its campaign on a high, however, considering its record against CSK, it'll be a tough climb for the team.

CSK saw some stellar show from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis as both scored crucial half-centuries, ensuring the team reaches a decent total against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Moreover, they have Sam Curran, who can bat as well as bowl and prove his mettle in both the departments.



Talking about bowlers, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Ravindra Jadeja, and Deepak Chahar looks a good mix, considering how they staged a comeback after Mumbai Indians' early assault.

On the other hand, are untested yet and they face a mighty opponent in CSK.

With experienced players like Robin Uthappa, Shreyas Gopal and Varun Aaron, and youngsters like Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Kartik Tyagi, the Royals have tried to form a perfect blend.

Moreover, with star all-rounder like Ben Stokes and skipper Smith, the Royals boast some high quality cricketers. The major cause of concern for the Royals' team management will be the absence of Stokes, who is currently in New Zealand with his ailing father and his arrival is still undecided.



With, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, and Andrew Tye, Royals also have a lot to offer on the bowling front. However, it will depend on how fast they adapt to the hot and sultry conditions here.

Here’s all you need to know about Match 4, RR vs CSK cricket match:

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs IPL match take place?

The RR vs CSK IPL match will be held on September 22, Tuesday.

Where will the RR vs CSK IPL match be played?

The venue for Rajasthan Royals vs match is Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What are the timings of the RR vs CSK IPL match?

The Match 4 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

What time will the RR vs CSK toss take place?

The RR vs CSK live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the RR vs CSK IPL match live?

The RR vs CSK IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between RR vs CSK?

You can watch the live streaming of RR vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.