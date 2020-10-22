IPL 2020, Match 40: RR vs SRH live streaming, toss timing, match details

-
-
In match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Both RR and SRH looks to stay afloat as the reace to the playoffs has intensified. RR has 8 points from 10 matches and is placed at the sixth spot in the IPL 2020 Points Table .
Who holds orange and purple caps in 2020 IPL? Check here
With the pitches getting slower, the spinners are coming more into play and RR will again depend on Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia to get the job done against SRH.
Jos Buttler has been able to find his form at the right time but Sanju Samson is still struggling with the bat.
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
SRH, on the other hand, need a win desperately. The team has not been consistent throughout the tournament and it would under presssure after losing to KKR in the super over in their previous clash.
Check IPL live score and match updates here
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 40, RR vs SRH cricket match:
When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match take place?
The RR vs SRH IPL match will be held on October 22, Thursday.
Where will the RR vs SRH IPL match be played?
The venue for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RR vs SRH IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 40 between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time RR vs SRH toss will take place?
The RR vs SRH live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RR vs SRH IPL match live?
The RR vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RR vs SRH?
You can watch the live streaming of RR vs SRH match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Who are the umpires for RR vs SRH game?
The on-field umpires for for RR vs SRH game will be Paul Reiffel, Nitin Menon while Anil Chaudhary will be third umpire. Anil Dandekar is a reserve umpire.
Who will be the match referee for RR vs SRH game?
The match referee for RR vs SRH game will be Javagal Srinath.
