IPL 2020, Match 44: RCB vs CSK live streaming, match, toss timing details

In match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
CSK has almost exhausted its chances of making it to the playoffs and with bleak chances now, the side would look to fight for its reputation.
CSK has won only three matches out of eleven and the MS Dhoni-led side has often collapsed in front of a good bowling attack.
RCB, on the other hand, would look to seal its playoffs berth by benefiting from the poor form of the MS Dhoni-led side.
With its bowlers wreaking havoc, and CSK's fragile batting line-up, RCB would look to exert psychological pressure.
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 44, RCB vs CSK cricket match:
When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match take place?
The RCB vs CSK IPL match will be held on October 25, Sunday.
Where will the RCB vs CSK IPL match be played?
The venue for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the RCB vs CSK IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Match 38 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings will begin at 3:30 pm IST or 2:00 pm local time.
At what time RCB vs CSK toss will take place?
The RCB vs CSK live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 1:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the RCB vs CSK IPL match live?
The RCB vs CSK IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between RCB vs CSK?
You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs CSK match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
