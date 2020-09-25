JUST IN
IPL 2020: CSK vs DC playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details
IPL 2020, Match 7: CSK vs DC toss prediction and live streaming details

The CSK vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check IPL 2020 match 7, CSK vs DC live streaming, toss timings details here

The CSK vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Rajasthan Royals in its previous match but it looks like Delhi Capitals (DC) will give a stiff competition to CSK in match 7 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. 

Check CSK vs DC playing 11 prediction and head to head details here

For CSK, the concern would be fixing the middle order and MS Dhoni would have to promote himself just in case things go haywire in the middle overs, something that everyone has been waiting for as not doing so has proved fatal for the side in its last outing as they lost the match against Rajasthan. 

For Delhi, the problem is serious. Its ace spinner R Ashwin and pacer Ishant Sharma are injured and it is highly expected that they won't be available for selection for Friday's game. If that doesn't happen, Amit Mishra could replace Ashwin in DC playing 11.
CSK vs DC toss prediction

The dew factor in the second half of the game will force the toss winning captain to chase at Dubai International cricket stadium. However, as its has been observed that even with the dew on the ground chasing a score beyond 180-run mark is not easy. So CSK and DC need to restrict the opposition for a chaseable total if want dew to act as an deciding factor. 

Check IPL points table and team standings here 

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Match 7, CSK vs DC cricket match:

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match take place?

The CSK vs DC IPL match will be held on September 25, Friday.

Where will the CSK vs DC IPL match be played?

The venue for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the CSK vs DC IPL match?

The IPL 2020 Match 7 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time CSK vs DC toss will take place?

Which TV channels will telecast the CSK vs DC IPL match live?

The CSK vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between CSK vs DC?

You can watch the live streaming of CSK vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.

First Published: Fri, September 25 2020. 12:25 IST

