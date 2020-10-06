- Theatres get ready to abide by govt SOPs but no new movies at least for now
- No question of withdrawing MSP, it is all rumour mongering, assures FM
- Health Ministry guidelines: No festive events in containment zones
- 'Work from work': How a US firm's office policy left some employees bruised
- New members give RBI's MPC dovish tilt; to hold rates on Oct 9: Analysts
IPL 2020 live score, MI vs RR toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today
At the MI vs RR toss, both Rohit and Smith will look to bat first as pitch may deteriorate in the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here
Topics
IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians | Rajasthan Royals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The average first innings total in Abu Dhabi is 168 runs while winning first innings target is 183 in six matches played so far at Abu Dhabi. Photo by: Sportzpics for BCCI
Check 2020 IPL points table and team standings here
MI vs RR live toss updates: The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan’s Steve Smith will take place at 7:00 pm IST. The toss-winning captain would like to bat first as pitch gets a bit slow and sluggish in the second innings. Also, the average first innings total in Abu Dhabi is 168 runs while winning first innings target is 183 in six matches played so far at Abu Dhabi.
Who hold orange and purple cap this season? Check Here
MI vs RR playing 11: Mumbai Indians is unlikely to make any changes in its playing 11 while Rajasthan Royals make bring in Ankit Rajpoot in its playing 11.
IPL live score: MI vs RR scorecard
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming details
The live telecast of the MI vs RR match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and match updates here...
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More