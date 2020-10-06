JUST IN
IPL 2020 live score, MI vs RR toss updates: Coin flip at 7 pm today

At the MI vs RR toss, both Rohit and Smith will look to bat first as pitch may deteriorate in the second innings. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates and other match details here

RR players celebrate the wicket of CSK player match 4 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Photo by: Sportzpics for BCCI
The average first innings total in Abu Dhabi is 168 runs while winning first innings target is 183 in six matches played so far at Abu Dhabi. Photo by: Sportzpics for BCCI
In today’s match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim its third consecutive win in IPL 2020, when Rohit Sharma led side takes on Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. If Mumbai wins today’s IPL match, it will move to top spot on IPL points table and team rankings.

MI vs RR live toss updates: The coin flip between Mumbai’s Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan’s Steve Smith will take place at 7:00 pm IST. The toss-winning captain would like to bat first as pitch gets a bit slow and sluggish in the second innings. Also, the average first innings total in Abu Dhabi is 168 runs while winning first innings target is 183 in six matches played so far at Abu Dhabi.

MI vs RR playing 11: Mumbai Indians is unlikely to make any changes in its playing 11 while Rajasthan Royals make bring in Ankit Rajpoot in its playing 11.
 
IPL live score: MI vs RR scorecard
 
 
 
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming details
 
The live telecast of the MI vs RR match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
 
