IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Check MI vs DC live streaming, toss timing details

In Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Mumbai would go into the contest as favourites as the four-time IPL champions has immense experience while Delhi would prepare for a tough test against a formidable side.
IPL 2020 playoffs: Winding down before facing Bumrah and Boult, says Dhawan
In the head to head record, Mumbai Indians has a 14-12 advantage against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
Moreover, Mumbai has a brilliant bowling wide with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult in prime form while Delhi's batting heavily relies on how the top order performs as Rishabh Pant is not in good touch and the middle order takes no time to collapse.
IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: MI vs DC playing 11 prediction, head to head details
Mumbai also has one of the finest middle order as Krunal Pandya, hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard can swing any match in the team's favour while Delhi is still recovering after a dry run with four consecutive losses.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 playoffs: Little to separate as DC face mighty MI in Qualifier 1
Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, MI vs DC cricket match:
When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Qualifier 1 match take place?
The MI vs DC IPL match will be held on November 5, Thursday.
Where will the MI vs DC IPL match be played?
The venue for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
What will be the timings of the MI vs DC IPL match?
The IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.
At what time MI vs DC toss will take place?
The MI vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs DC IPL match live?
The MI vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Where can one live stream the match between MI vs DC?
You can watch the live streaming of MI vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
