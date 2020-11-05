IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Check MI vs DC live streaming, toss timing details

In Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), (MI) will take on (DC) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mumbai would go into the contest as favourites as the four-time has immense experience while Delhi would prepare for a tough test against a formidable side.





In the head to head record, has a 14-12 advantage against in the Indian Premier League.

Moreover, Mumbai has a brilliant bowling wide with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult in prime form while Delhi's batting heavily relies on how the top order performs as Rishabh Pant is not in good touch and the middle order takes no time to collapse.





Mumbai also has one of the finest middle order as Krunal Pandya, hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard can swing any match in the team's favour while Delhi is still recovering after a dry run with four consecutive losses.

Here’s all you need to know about Qualifier 1, MI vs DC cricket match:

When will the vs IPL Qualifier 1 match take place?

The MI vs DC IPL match will be held on November 5, Thursday.

Where will the MI vs DC IPL match be played?

The venue for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What will be the timings of the MI vs DC IPL match?

The Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm local time.

At what time MI vs DC toss will take place?

The MI vs DC live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the MI vs DC IPL match live?

The MI vs DC IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Where can one live stream the match between MI vs DC?

You can watch the live streaming of MI vs DC match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.