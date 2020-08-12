IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Yagnik tests Covid-19 positive

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dishant Yagnik
Dishant Yagnik, fielding coach, Rajasthan Royals. Photo: @Dishantyagnik77

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19, the IPL franchise announced on Wednesday, days before leaving for the UAE to take part in the lucrative league.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19," the franchise said in a statement.

"The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

"The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible."

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Wed, August 12 2020. 15:25 IST

