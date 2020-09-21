IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

In the third match of the 13th edition of (IPL 2020), (SRH), led by David Warner, will take on Virat Kohli’s (RCB) in a high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

RCB has not won a single title in the 12 seasons of IPL played so far, despite having the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers in the squad. The best Bangalore has achieved so far is a final berth in 2016. Since then, things have only gone from bad to worse for the team. In IPL 2016, Kohli's extraordinary 973 runs had helped the team finish as runners-up. RCB finished at the bottom of the table in 2017, and sixth in both 2018 and last season.



The fact that Bangalore holds the record for the highest ever total (263/5 vs Pune Warriors in 2013) and the lowest ever total (43 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017) is a testament to the team's wildly swinging fortunes.

On the other hand, SRH will be boosted by the return of David Warner, who led the team to the 2016 title as captain. The team has a formidable bowling line-up, with Rashid Khan, who is still a potent threat in cricket’s shortest format.

RCB vs SRH playing 11 prediction

The addition of in the RCB squad would remove the extra pressure for captain Kohli and South Africa’s de Villiers. Finch might open with young Indian sensation Devdutt Paddikal, unless the management decides to go with senior wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel at the top of the line-up. In that case, de Villiers might don the wicket-keeping gloves.

In the bowling department, Chris Morris seems sure to be in the playing 11, given the way Dubai’s pitch favoured pace bowling in the DC vs KXIP clash on Sunday. The other pacers could be Dale Steyn, and Umesh Yadav.

RCB tentative playing 11: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal/Parthiv Patel, (capt), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, 6 Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

and his opening partner took the IPL by a storm last season. Warner smashed 692 runs in 12 matches, which made it his fifth consecutive season of more than 500 accumulated runs across a tournament. Bairstow, on the other hand, plundered 445 runs in 10 matches. Their opening pair had an average partnership of 75 and included a hat-trick of century stands. might not be part of SRH’s playing 11 for the first game, given Mitchell Marsh’s all-round abilities.

SRH tentative playing 11: (capt), (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh. Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma/Sidhharth Kaul.

IPL 2020, Match 3: SRH vs RCB Pitch report

The Dubai wicket supported pacers during the second match of due to the grass cover on the pitch. This favoured the pacers. Since the same wicket will be used for the SRH vs RCB encounter, pacers will be in focus. As the ball gets old, however, it might aid stroke makers.

SRH vs RCH head to head

Total matches: 15

RCB won: 6

SRH won: 8

No result: 1

Head to head, Hyderabad has an edge over Bangalore, as SRH has won 8 out of 15 completed games, while one game was washed out.



RCB vs SRH highest and lowest scores against each other:

Highest score

RCB: 227

SRH: 231

Lowest score

RCB: 113

SRH: 135

SRH vs RCB match prediction

would start as a favourite, given the depth in its bowling line-up. With Warner and Bairstow at the top, it won’t be an easy game for Virat Kohli’s side. However, a blitz from or AB de Villiers could turn the match on its head and change the fortunes for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Here are the squads of both the teams:





Here is the full squad of Sunerisers Hyderabad:

Player Team Retained/bought/traded Price (Rs cr) Abdul Samad (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 Abhishek Sharma SRH Retained 0.55 Basil Thampi SRH Retained 0.95 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH Retained 8.50 Billy Stanlake SRH Retained 0.50 David Warner SRH Retained 12.50 Fabian Allen SRH Bought 0.50 Jonny Bairstow SRH Retained 2.20 Kane Williamson SRH Retained 3.00 Khaleel Ahmed SRH Retained 3.00 Manish Pandey SRH Retained 11.00 Mitchell Marsh SRH Bought 2.00 Mohammad Nabi SRH Retained 1.00 Natarajan SRH Retained 0.40 Priyam Garg (uncapped) SRH Bought 1.90 Rashid Khan SRH Retained 9.00 Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 Sandeep Sharma SRH Retained 3.00 Sanjay Yadav (uncapped) SRH Bought 0.20 Shahbaz Nadeem SRH Retained 3.20 Shreevats Goswami SRH Retained 1.00 Siddarth Kaul SRH Retained 3.80 Vijay Shankar SRH Retained 3.20 Virat Singh (uncapped) SRH Bought 1.90 Wriddhiman Saha SRH Retained 1.20



Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s players along with their salaries: