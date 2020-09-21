IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB playing 11, squad, head to head, pitch report details

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH preview: Virat Kohli begins hunt for elusive title
IPL 2020, Match 3: SRH vs RCB live streaming, match and toss timing details
Key players to playing 11: All you need to know about RCB ahead of IPL 2020
IPL 2020: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, match timing, venue
IPL 2020: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad full schedule, match timings, venue
-
In the third match of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by David Warner, will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-voltage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
RCB has not won a single title in the 12 seasons of IPL played so far, despite having the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers in the squad. The best Bangalore has achieved so far is a final berth in 2016. Since then, things have only gone from bad to worse for the team. In IPL 2016, Kohli's extraordinary 973 runs had helped the team finish as runners-up. RCB finished at the bottom of the table in 2017, and sixth in both 2018 and last season.
Check IPL 2020, Match 3, SRH vs RCB live streaming and match timings here
The fact that Bangalore holds the record for the highest ever total (263/5 vs Pune Warriors in 2013) and the lowest ever total (43 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017) is a testament to the team's wildly swinging fortunes.
On the other hand, SRH will be boosted by the return of David Warner, who led the team to the 2016 title as captain. The team has a formidable bowling line-up, with Rashid Khan, who is still a potent threat in cricket’s shortest format.
RCB vs SRH playing 11 prediction
The addition of Aaron Finch in the RCB squad would remove the extra pressure for captain Kohli and South Africa’s de Villiers. Finch might open with young Indian sensation Devdutt Paddikal, unless the management decides to go with senior wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel at the top of the line-up. In that case, de Villiers might don the wicket-keeping gloves.
In the bowling department, Chris Morris seems sure to be in the playing 11, given the way Dubai’s pitch favoured pace bowling in the DC vs KXIP clash on Sunday. The other pacers could be Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav.
Check 2020 IPL latest news and live score updates here
David Warner and his opening partner Jonny Bairstow took the IPL by a storm last season. Warner smashed 692 runs in 12 matches, which made it his fifth consecutive season of more than 500 accumulated runs across a tournament. Bairstow, on the other hand, plundered 445 runs in 10 matches. Their opening pair had an average partnership of 75 and included a hat-trick of century stands. Kane Williamson might not be part of SRH’s playing 11 for the first game, given Mitchell Marsh’s all-round abilities.
IPL 2020, Match 3: SRH vs RCB Pitch report
The Dubai wicket supported pacers during the second match of IPL 2020 due to the grass cover on the pitch. This favoured the pacers. Since the same wicket will be used for the SRH vs RCB encounter, pacers will be in focus. As the ball gets old, however, it might aid stroke makers.
SRH vs RCH head to head
Total matches: 15
RCB won: 6
SRH won: 8
No result: 1
Head to head, Hyderabad has an edge over Bangalore, as SRH has won 8 out of 15 completed games, while one game was washed out.
Check IPL schedule here
RCB vs SRH highest and lowest scores against each other:
Highest score
RCB: 227
SRH: 231
Lowest score
RCB: 113
SRH: 135
SRH vs RCB match prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad would start as a favourite, given the depth in its bowling line-up. With Warner and Bairstow at the top, it won’t be an easy game for Virat Kohli’s side. However, a blitz from Aaron Finch or AB de Villiers could turn the match on its head and change the fortunes for the Bangalore-based franchise.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Here is the full squad of Sunerisers Hyderabad:
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought/traded
|Price (Rs cr)
|Abdul Samad (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|Retained
|0.55
|Basil Thampi
|SRH
|Retained
|0.95
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|Retained
|8.50
|Billy Stanlake
|SRH
|Retained
|0.50
|David Warner
|SRH
|Retained
|12.50
|Fabian Allen
|SRH
|Bought
|0.50
|Jonny Bairstow
|SRH
|Retained
|2.20
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|Khaleel Ahmed
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|Retained
|11.00
|Mitchell Marsh
|SRH
|Bought
|2.00
|Mohammad Nabi
|SRH
|Retained
|1.00
|Natarajan
|SRH
|Retained
|0.40
|Priyam Garg (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|1.90
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|Retained
|9.00
|Sandeep Bavanaka (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|Sandeep Sharma
|SRH
|Retained
|3.00
|Sanjay Yadav (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|0.20
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|SRH
|Retained
|3.20
|Shreevats Goswami
|SRH
|Retained
|1.00
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|Retained
|3.80
|Vijay Shankar
|SRH
|Retained
|3.20
|Virat Singh (uncapped)
|SRH
|Bought
|1.90
|Wriddhiman Saha
|SRH
|Retained
|
1.20
|Player
|Team
|Retained/bought
|Price (Rs cr)
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|Retained
|17.00
|A B de Villiers
|RCB
|Retained
|11.00
|Chris Morris
|RCB
|Bought
|10.00
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RCB
|Retained
|6.00
|Shivam Dube
|RCB
|Retained
|5.00
|Aaron Finch
|RCB
|Bought
|4.40
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|Retained
|4.20
|Adam Zampa
|RCB
|replaced Kane Richardsom
|1.50
|Washington Sundar
|RCB
|Retained
|3.20
|Navdeep Saini
|RCB
|Retained
|3.00
|Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|Retained
|2.60
|Dale Steyn
|RCB
|Bought
|2.00
|Moeen Ali
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|Parthiv Patel
|RCB
|Retained
|1.70
|Pawan Negi
|RCB
|Retained
|1.00
|Gurkeerat Mann Singh
|RCB
|Retained
|0.50
|Isuru Udana
|RCB
|Bought
|0.50
|Devdutt Padikkal
|RCB
|Retained
|0.20
|Joshua Philippe
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|Pavan Deshpande (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|0.20
|Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped)
|RCB
|Bought
|
0.20