IPL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained and released by CSK

(CSK) has released six players, including one overseas cricketer, ahead of players' auction. Kedar Jadhav, who was trolled on social media after a poor show in IPL 2020, was among six players released by CSK. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, who left returned home from Dubai before the start of IPL 2020, was retained.

Harbhajan Singh was among the other big names to be released by its franchise ahead of next month's auction. Harbhajan was joined by the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, and who were also let go by the franchise.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience...beautiful memories made & some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come...Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years...All the best," tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

All you need to know about Chennai Super Kings’ list of released and retained players, remaining purse here:

Number of players: 18

18 Number of Overseas players: 7

7 Total money spent: Rs 62.10 cr

Rs 62.10 cr Salary cap available: Rs 22.90 cr

Rs 22.90 cr Available slot: 7

7 Overseas slot: 1

MS Dhoni, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Karn SharmaShane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.