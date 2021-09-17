IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here

(KKR) will resume its (IPL 2021) campaign on September 20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR was at the bottom-half (seventh position) of with two wins in seven matches before the tournament got postponed in May.

The major concern for KKR during the first half of was its slow starts by the top order followed by a stuttering middle order. During the first half of IPL 2021, Kolkata has lost 12 wickets in the powerplays and averaged just 25.75. KKR’s middling performance can easily be reflected by the strike rates of (117) and captain (112).

At a time when KKR will look to improve its rankings on the points table, the team will surely miss Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who opted out of rest of KKR has roped in Kiwi pacer as a replacement for Cummins.

Date Venue KKR's fixture Time (IST) Result 20-09-2021 Abu Dhabi vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD 23-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30pm TBD 26-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3.30pm TBD 28-09-2021 Sharjah vs Delhi Capitals 3.30pm TBD 1/10/2021 Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7.30pm TBD 3/10/2021 Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm TBD 7/10/2021 Sharjah Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30pm TBD

Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:



Players bought in IPL 2021 auction



Kolkata Knight Riders Players name Type Auction price Shakib Al Hasan All-Rounder Rs 3.2 crore Harbhajan Singh Bowler Rs 2 crore Ben Cutting All-Rounder Rs 75 lakh Karun Nair Batsman Rs 50 lakh Pawan Negi All-Rounder Rs 50 lakh Venkatesh Iyer All-Rounder Rs 20 lakh Sheldon Jackson Wicket Keeper Rs 20 lakh Vaibhav Arora Bowler Rs 20 lakh