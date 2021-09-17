IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here

JUST IN
IPL 2021

KKR was at the bottom-half of IPL 2021 with two wins in seven matches before the tournament got postponed in May. Check KKR's full schedule and match timings for the second half of IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will resume its Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) campaign on September 20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR was at the bottom-half (seventh position) of IPL 2021 with two wins in seven matches before the tournament got postponed in May.

The major concern for KKR during the first half of IPL 2021 was its slow starts by the top order followed by a stuttering middle order. During the first half of IPL 2021, Kolkata has lost 12 wickets in the powerplays and averaged just 25.75. KKR’s middling performance can easily be reflected by the strike rates of Shubman Gill (117) and captain Eoin Morgan (112).

At a time when KKR will look to improve its rankings on the points table, the team will surely miss Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who opted out of rest of IPL 2021. KKR has roped in Kiwi pacer Tim Southee as a replacement for Cummins.

Check KKR full schedule list, match timings and venues details for the second phase of IPL 2021 here

Date Venue KKR's fixture Time (IST) Result
20-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD
23-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7.30pm TBD
26-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders 3.30pm TBD
28-09-2021 Sharjah Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals 3.30pm TBD
1/10/2021 Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings 7.30pm TBD
3/10/2021 Dubai Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm TBD
7/10/2021 Sharjah Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals 7.30pm TBD

Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:

Players bought in IPL 2021 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders
Players name Type Auction price
Shakib Al Hasan All-Rounder Rs 3.2 crore
Harbhajan Singh Bowler Rs 2 crore
Ben Cutting All-Rounder Rs 75 lakh
Karun Nair Batsman Rs 50 lakh
Pawan Negi All-Rounder Rs 50 lakh
Venkatesh Iyer All-Rounder Rs 20 lakh
Sheldon Jackson Wicket Keeper Rs 20 lakh
Vaibhav Arora Bowler Rs 20 lakh
Player Price
Andre Russell Rs 8.50 crore
Dinesh Karthik Rs 7.40 crore
Eoin Morgan Rs 5.25 crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti Rs 3.20 crore
Kuldeep Yadav Rs 5.80 crore
Lockie Furguson Rs 1.60 crore
Nitish Rana Rs 3.40 crore
Pat Cummins (opted out) Rs 15.50 crore
Prasidh Krishna Rs 20 lakh
Rahul Tripathi (uncapped) Rs 60 lakh
Rinku Singh Rs 80 lakh
Sandeep Warrier Rs 20 lakh
Shivam Mavi Rs 3 crore
Shubman Gill Rs 1.80 crore
Sunil Narine Rs 12.50 crore
Varun Chakravarthy (uncapped) Rs 4 crore
Tim Seifert NA
Tim Southee NA

First Published: Fri, September 17 2021. 15:00 IST

