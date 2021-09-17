IPL 2021: Check Kolkata Knight Riders' full schedule, timings, squad here

-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will resume its Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) campaign on September 20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. KKR was at the bottom-half (seventh position) of IPL 2021 with two wins in seven matches before the tournament got postponed in May.
The major concern for KKR during the first half of IPL 2021 was its slow starts by the top order followed by a stuttering middle order. During the first half of IPL 2021, Kolkata has lost 12 wickets in the powerplays and averaged just 25.75. KKR’s middling performance can easily be reflected by the strike rates of Shubman Gill (117) and captain Eoin Morgan (112).
At a time when KKR will look to improve its rankings on the points table, the team will surely miss Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who opted out of rest of IPL 2021. KKR has roped in Kiwi pacer Tim Southee as a replacement for Cummins.
|Date
|Venue
|KKR's fixture
|Time (IST)
|Result
|20-09-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30pm
|TBD
|23-09-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|7.30pm
|TBD
|26-09-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|3.30pm
|TBD
|28-09-2021
|Sharjah
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|3.30pm
|TBD
|1/10/2021
|Dubai
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|7.30pm
|TBD
|3/10/2021
|Dubai
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30pm
|TBD
|7/10/2021
|Sharjah
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|7.30pm
|TBD
Full list of Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:
Players bought in IPL 2021 auction
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Players name
|Type
|Auction price
|Shakib Al Hasan
|All-Rounder
|Rs 3.2 crore
|Harbhajan Singh
|Bowler
|Rs 2 crore
|Ben Cutting
|All-Rounder
|Rs 75 lakh
|Karun Nair
|Batsman
|Rs 50 lakh
|Pawan Negi
|All-Rounder
|Rs 50 lakh
|Venkatesh Iyer
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20 lakh
|Sheldon Jackson
|Wicket Keeper
|Rs 20 lakh
|Vaibhav Arora
|Bowler
|Rs 20 lakh
|Player
|Price
|Andre Russell
|Rs 8.50 crore
|Dinesh Karthik
|Rs 7.40 crore
|Eoin Morgan
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Rs 3.20 crore
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Rs 5.80 crore
|Lockie Furguson
|Rs 1.60 crore
|Nitish Rana
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Pat Cummins (opted out)
|Rs 15.50 crore
|Prasidh Krishna
|Rs 20 lakh
|Rahul Tripathi (uncapped)
|Rs 60 lakh
|Rinku Singh
|Rs 80 lakh
|Sandeep Warrier
|Rs 20 lakh
|Shivam Mavi
|Rs 3 crore
|Shubman Gill
|Rs 1.80 crore
|Sunil Narine
|Rs 12.50 crore
|Varun Chakravarthy (uncapped)
|Rs 4 crore
|Tim Seifert
|NA
|Tim Southee
|NA
