IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings players list, schedule, squad, more

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a dismal show in Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) as it struggled throughout the season and failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni looked completely off colour, which added to the team's woes. in IPL 2021, CSK would look to revive its fortunes as the side managed to bring some new faces to the side.
What's even better is MS Dhoni will have the services of T20 expert Suresh Raina who had pulled out of IPL 2020.
With Harbhajan released, CSK managed to include Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali in the team at the IPL mini-auction held in February. Besides, they would also have a reliable batsman in Cheteshwar Pujara.
Ruturaj Gaikwad looks promising for the side and with Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, and Dwayne Bravo, CSK has enough punch to take on any opposition. Other than good spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, and Imran Tahir, CSK has Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur in the pace attack.
CSK complete squad for IPL 2021
MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore
CSK retained players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore
CSK Players bought at IPL auction: K Gowtham (Rs 9.25 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 7 crore), Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh), Harishankar Reddy (Rs 20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh), Hari Nishanth (Rs 20 lakh)
CSK complete schedule for IPL 2021
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Apr-10
|Saturday
|CSK vs DC
|Wankhede Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|Apr-16
|Friday
|CSK vs PKBS
|Wankhede Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|Apr-19
|Monday
|CSK vs RR
|Wankhede Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|Apr-21
|Wednesday
|CSK vs KKR
|Wankhede Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|Apr-25
|Sunday
|CSK vs RCB
|Wankhede Stadium
|3: 30 pm IST
|Apr-28
|Wednesday
|CSK vs SRH
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|May-01
|Saturday
|CSK vs MI
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|May-05
|Wednesday
|CSK vs RR
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|May-07
|Friday
|CSK vs SRH
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|May-09
|Sunday
|CSK vs PKBS
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|3: 30 pm IST
|May-12
|Wednesday
|CSK vs KKR
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|May-16
|Sunday
|CSK vs MI
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|7: 30 pm IST
|May-21
|Friday
|CSK vs DC
|Eden Gardens
|7: 30 pm IST
|May-23
|Sunday
|CSK vs RCB
|Eden Gardens
|7: 30 pm IST
