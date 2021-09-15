IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals' Rabada, Nortje, Dwarshuis arrive in Dubai

-
Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje from South Africa and Ben Dwarshuis from Australia arrived at the team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
All players were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. Dwarshuis will be in quarantine for 6 days while the South African players have entered the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble directly from the bio-bubble set up for the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka.
On Monday, DC informed that the side has signed Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as Chris Woakes' replacement for the IPL. Delhi Capitals confirmed that English all-rounder Woakes pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.
Dwarshuis has scalped 100 wickets in 82 T20 matches at an average of 23.73. The 27-year-old, who plays for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.
Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, when the IPL 2021 season resumes.
The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.
