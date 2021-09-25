IPL 2021: DC vs RR playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head records

In Match 36 of (IPL 2021), will lock horns with (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. will be forced to make a change in its playing 11 if Australian all-rounder fails overcome the hamstring injury ahead of today’s match. Steven Smith would be the likely replacement for Stoinis. Meanwhile, Rajasthan would look to retain its playing 11 from previous match given the team has pulled off a victory from the jaws of defeat.

2021 IPL points table and team rankings



2021 IPL latest news



(DC) vs (RR) playing 11 prediction



DC playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis/Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan,



RR playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here



DC vs RR head-to-head stats



Total matches played: 23

Delhi Capitals won: 11

won: 12

DC highest score vs RR: 196

RR highest score vs DC: 201

DC lowest score vs RR: 60

RR lowest score vs DC: 115

Know about Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The DC vs RR match is scheduled to take place on September 25, Saturday.

Where will DC vs RR match will be played?



The venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What will be the match timings for the T20 match between DC and RR?



The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

At what time will the DC vs RR IPL match live toss take place?



The DC vs RR live toss between and Sanju Samson will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs RR match live in India?



The DC vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the DC vs RR match in India?



The live streaming of DC vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.