IPL 2021: DC vs RR playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head records

In Match 36 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. Delhi Capitals will be forced to make a change in its playing 11 if Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis fails overcome the hamstring injury ahead of today’s match. Steven Smith would be the likely replacement for Stoinis. Meanwhile, Rajasthan would look to retain its playing 11 from previous match given the team has pulled off a victory from the jaws of defeat.
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11 prediction
DC playing 11 (probables): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis/Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan,
RR playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman.
DC vs RR head-to-head stats
- Total matches played: 23
- Delhi Capitals won: 11
- Rajasthan Royals won: 12
- DC highest score vs RR: 196
- RR highest score vs DC: 201
- DC lowest score vs RR: 60
- RR lowest score vs DC: 115
Know about Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?
The DC vs RR match is scheduled to take place on September 25, Saturday.
Where will DC vs RR match will be played?
The venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 match is Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
What will be the match timings for the T20 match between DC and RR?
The IPL match between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
At what time will the DC vs RR IPL match live toss take place?
The DC vs RR live toss between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The DC vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the DC vs RR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of DC vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Shivam Dube, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Ishant Sharma, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel
