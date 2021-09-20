IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore’s full schedule and squad here

(RCB) would look to continue its good show in the 13th edition of (IPL 2021), when will lead his team against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. RCB had its best start in IPL history this season before the league was postponed in May due to Covid-19 surge in India.

Currently, Bangalore is at the third spot on points table with five wins in seven matches. However, it won’t be that easy for the franchise to keep the momentum on its side as five key changes in the squad would hamper its chances.

RCB’s key finger spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to injury. Australian players Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson have opted out of the due to various personal reasons.

team management has brought in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera as replacements for Zampa and Sams while Singapore's Tim David, an all-rounder, will come in for West Indies player Finn Allen.

Here is RCB's full schedule for second leg of IPL 2021:





Date Venue RCB fixtures Time (IST) Result 20-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD 24-09-2021 Sharjah vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30pm TBD 26-09-2021 Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7.30pm TBD 29-09-2021 Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD 3/10/2021 Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 3.30pm TBD 6/10/2021 Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm TBD 08-10-201 Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 7.30pm TBD

Royal Challengers Bangalore Players name Type Auction price Kyle Jamieson All-Rounder Rs 15 crore Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder Rs 14.25 crore Dan Christian All-Rounder Rs 4.80 crore Sachin Baby Batsman Rs 20 lakh Rajat Patidar Batsman Rs 20 lakh Mohammed Azharudeen Wicket Keeper Rs 20 lakh Suyash Prabhudesai All-Rounder Rs 20 lakh Kona Srikar Bharat Wicket Keeper Rs 20 lakh