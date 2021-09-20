JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2021 » News

MI toughest team in IPL, it's like final playing against them: Dwayne Bravo
Business Standard

IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule and squad here

Currently, Bangalore is at the third spot on IPL 2021 points table with five wins in seven matches

Topics
Royal Challengers Bangalore | IPL 2021 | Indian Premier League

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore’s full schedule and squad here

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to continue its good show in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), when Virat Kohli will lead his team against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. RCB had its best start in IPL history this season before the league was postponed in May due to Covid-19 surge in India.


Currently, Bangalore is at the third spot on IPL 2021 points table with five wins in seven matches. However, it won’t be that easy for the franchise to keep the momentum on its side as five key changes in the squad would hamper its chances.

RCB’s key finger spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to injury. Australian players Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson have opted out of the IPL 2021 due to various personal reasons.


Royal Challengers Bangalore team management has brought in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera as replacements for Zampa and Sams while Singapore's Tim David, an all-rounder, will come in for West Indies player Finn Allen.

Here is RCB's full schedule for second leg of IPL 2021:

Date Venue RCB fixtures Time (IST) Result
20-09-2021 Abu Dhabi Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD
24-09-2021 Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 7.30pm TBD
26-09-2021 Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 7.30pm TBD
29-09-2021 Dubai Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 7.30pm TBD
3/10/2021 Sharjah Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings 3.30pm TBD
6/10/2021 Abu Dhabi Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 7.30pm TBD
08-10-201 Dubai Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 7.30pm TBD

Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:

Players bought in IPL 2021 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Players name Type Auction price
Kyle Jamieson All-Rounder Rs 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder Rs 14.25 crore
Dan Christian All-Rounder Rs 4.80 crore
Sachin Baby Batsman Rs 20 lakh
Rajat Patidar Batsman Rs 20 lakh
Mohammed Azharudeen Wicket Keeper Rs 20 lakh
Suyash Prabhudesai All-Rounder Rs 20 lakh
Kona Srikar Bharat Wicket Keeper Rs 20 lakh

Player Price
Virat Kohli Rs 17 crore
A B de Villiers Rs 11 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 6 crore
Aaron Finch Rs 4.4 crore
George Garton NA
Akash Deep NA
Navdeep Saini Rs 3 crore
Mohammed Siraj Rs 2.60 crore
Dushmantha Chameera NA
Harshal Patel (traded from DC) NA
Devdutt Padikkal Rs 20 lakh
Tim David NA
Pavan Deshpande (uncapped) Rs 20 lakh
Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped) Rs 20 lakh
Wanindu Hasaranga NA

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 20 2021. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY