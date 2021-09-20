IPL 2021: Check Royal Challengers Bangalore’s full schedule and squad here

-
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to continue its good show in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), when Virat Kohli will lead his team against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. RCB had its best start in IPL history this season before the league was postponed in May due to Covid-19 surge in India.
Currently, Bangalore is at the third spot on IPL 2021 points table with five wins in seven matches. However, it won’t be that easy for the franchise to keep the momentum on its side as five key changes in the squad would hamper its chances.
RCB’s key finger spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out due to injury. Australian players Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson have opted out of the IPL 2021 due to various personal reasons.
Royal Challengers Bangalore team management has brought in Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera as replacements for Zampa and Sams while Singapore's Tim David, an all-rounder, will come in for West Indies player Finn Allen.
Here is RCB's full schedule for second leg of IPL 2021:
|Date
|Venue
|RCB fixtures
|Time (IST)
|Result
|20-09-2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30pm
|TBD
|24-09-2021
|Sharjah
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|7.30pm
|TBD
|26-09-2021
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|7.30pm
|TBD
|29-09-2021
|Dubai
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7.30pm
|TBD
|3/10/2021
|Sharjah
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
|3.30pm
|TBD
|6/10/2021
|Abu Dhabi
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7.30pm
|TBD
|08-10-201
|Dubai
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
|7.30pm
|TBD
Full list of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2021 players list, along with their salaries:
Players bought in IPL 2021 auction
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Players name
|Type
|Auction price
|Kyle Jamieson
|All-Rounder
|Rs 15 crore
|Glenn Maxwell
|All-Rounder
|Rs 14.25 crore
|Dan Christian
|All-Rounder
|Rs 4.80 crore
|Sachin Baby
|Batsman
|Rs 20 lakh
|Rajat Patidar
|Batsman
|Rs 20 lakh
|Mohammed Azharudeen
|Wicket Keeper
|Rs 20 lakh
|Suyash Prabhudesai
|All-Rounder
|Rs 20 lakh
|Kona Srikar Bharat
|Wicket Keeper
|Rs 20 lakh
|Player
|Price
|Virat Kohli
|Rs 17 crore
|A B de Villiers
|Rs 11 crore
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rs 6 crore
|Aaron Finch
|Rs 4.4 crore
|George Garton
|NA
|Akash Deep
|NA
|Navdeep Saini
|Rs 3 crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|Rs 2.60 crore
|Dushmantha Chameera
|NA
|Harshal Patel (traded from DC)
|NA
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Rs 20 lakh
|Tim David
|NA
|Pavan Deshpande (uncapped)
|Rs 20 lakh
|Shahbaz Ahmad (uncapped)
|Rs 20 lakh
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|NA
