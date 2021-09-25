JUST IN
IPL 2021, DC vs RR LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals eyes playoffs spot today

Check IPL 2021, DC vs RR LIVE updates, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live toss and playing 11 updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson
Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson during the toss. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Delhi Capitals (DC) would be looking to become first team in 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) to qualify for the playoffs, when Rishabh Pant-led side takes on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi today. DC has 14 points in nine games with seven victories and two loses. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is at fifth spot on IPL 2021 points table with four wins and as many loses in eight games it played so far.

DC vs RR playing 11
 
Delhi Capitals will make one change in its playing 11 as Marcus Stoinis has pulled up his hamstring in DC previous match. Rajasthan Royals may not make any changes in its playing 11 given the team would like to retain its winning combination.

DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), Marcus Stoinis/Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
 
RR tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman
 
DC vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
DC vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The DC vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of DC vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
