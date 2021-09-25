IPL 2021, DC vs RR LIVE SCORE: Delhi Capitals eyes playoffs spot today
Check IPL 2021, DC vs RR LIVE updates, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live toss and playing 11 updates
DC vs RR playing 11
Delhi Capitals will make one change in its playing 11 as Marcus Stoinis has pulled up his hamstring in DC previous match. Rajasthan Royals may not make any changes in its playing 11 given the team would like to retain its winning combination.
DC tentative playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), Marcus Stoinis/Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
RR tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman
DC vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will take place at 3 pm IST.
DC vs RR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
DC vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
The DC vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of DC vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
