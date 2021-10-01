IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

-
In Match 45 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dubai International Stadium. Punjab will have to make at least one change in its playing 11 as Chris Gayle has pulled out of 2021 IPL. Meanwhile, Kolkata is still pondering over the fitness of its star all-rounder Andre Russell, who is nursing his hamstring injury. If Russell fails to pass the fitness test ahead of KKR vs PBKS toss, then KKR is likely to retain its playing 11 from previous match.
However, KKR’s pacer Lockie Ferguson has left the field during Delhi Capitals match and seen struggling while running. If Ferguson will be unavailable for selection today, then Ben Cutting might get a game today.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
KKR vs PBKS playing 11 predictions
KKR playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson/Ben Cutting, Sandeep Warrier/Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy
PBKS playing 11 (probables): KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
KKR vs PBKS head-to-head stats
- Total matches played: 28
- KKR won: 19
- PBKS won: 9
- No result: 0
- KKR highest score vs PBKS: 245
- PBKS highest score vs KKR: 214
- KKR lowest score vs PBKS: 109
- PBKS lowest score vs KKR: 119
When will the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match be played?
The KKR vs PBKS match is scheduled to take place on October 1, Friday.
Where will KKR vs PBKS match will be played?
The venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Kolkata and Punjab?
The IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the KKR vs PBKS IPL match live toss take place?
The KKR vs PBKS live toss between Eoin Morgan and KL Rahul will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match live in India?
The KKR vs PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of KKR vs PBKS IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh
