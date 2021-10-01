IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 45 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (KKR) will lock horns with (PBKS) at Dubai International Stadium. Punjab will have to make at least one change in its playing 11 as has pulled out of 2021 IPL. Meanwhile, Kolkata is still pondering over the fitness of its star all-rounder Andre Russell, who is nursing his hamstring injury. If Russell fails to pass the fitness test ahead of KKR vs PBKS toss, then KKR is likely to retain its playing 11 from previous match.

However, KKR’s pacer has left the field during Delhi Capitals match and seen struggling while running. If Ferguson will be unavailable for selection today, then Ben Cutting might get a game today.

2021 IPL points table and team rankings



2021 IPL latest news



KKR vs PBKS playing 11 predictions



KKR playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, (c), Nitish Rana, (wk), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson/Ben Cutting, Sandeep Warrier/Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy



PBKS playing 11 (probables): KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

KKR vs PBKS head-to-head stats



Total matches played: 28

28 KKR won: 19

19 PBKS won: 9

9 No result: 0

0 KKR highest score vs PBKS: 245

245 PBKS highest score vs KKR: 214

214 KKR lowest score vs PBKS: 109

109 PBKS lowest score vs KKR: 119

Know about (KKR) vs (PBKS) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:

The KKR vs PBKS match is scheduled to take place on October 1, Friday.

Where will KKR vs PBKS match will be played?



The venue for the vs T20 match is Dubai International Stadium.

What will be the match timings for today’s match between Kolkata and Punjab?



The IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the KKR vs PBKS IPL match live toss take place?



The KKR vs PBKS live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs PBKS match live in India?



The KKR vs PBKS will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of KKR vs PBKS IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora



Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Moises Henriques, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Shahrukh Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh



