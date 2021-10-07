IPL 2021: KKR vs RR playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

-
-
In Match 54 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) aim to playoffs spot, when the two-time IPL champions takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah cricket ground today. Kolkata needs to win today’s match to become the fourth team to qualify but also hope Mumbai Indians should lose tomorrow.
Talking about the playing 11 of KKR, Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson are set to return as they started training. However, the match fitness of the two big international stars will be a question needs to be answered by the team management.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, would look end its IPL 2021 campaign on the high and put a spirited show on slow and sluggish wicket of Sharjah. RR is expected to test its bench strength as it is virtually out of IPL 2021.
KKR vs RR playing 11
KKR playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell/Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
RR playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.
2021 IPL playoffs and final schedule
KKR vs RR head to head records
- Total matches played: 24
- KKR won: 12
- RR won: 11
- No result: 1
- KKR highest score vs RR: 191
- RR highest score vs KKR: 199
- KKR lowest score vs RR: 125
- RR lowest score vs KKR: 81
Know about Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
When will the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match be played?
The KKR vs RR match is scheduled to take place on October 7, Thursday.
Where will KKR vs RR match will be played?
The venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals T20 match is Sharjah cricket ground.
What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Kolkata and Rajasthan?
The IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
At what time will the KKR vs RR IPL match live toss take place?
The KKR vs RR live toss between Eoin Morgan and Sanju Samson will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match live in India?
The KKR vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.
How to live stream the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match in India?
The live streaming of KKR vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, Manan Vohra, Liam Livingstone, Tabraiz Shamsi, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
