IPL 2021: KKR vs RR playing 11, live toss time and head-to-head stats

In Match 54 of 14th edition of (IPL 2021), (KKR) aim to playoffs spot, when the two-time IPL champions takes on (RR) at Sharjah cricket ground today. Kolkata needs to win today’s match to become the fourth team to qualify but also hope Mumbai Indians should lose tomorrow.

Talking about the playing 11 of KKR, Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson are set to return as they started training. However, the match fitness of the two big international stars will be a question needs to be answered by the team management.

2021 IPL points table and team rankings



2021 IPL latest news



Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, would look end its campaign on the high and put a spirited show on slow and sluggish wicket of Sharjah. RR is expected to test its bench strength as it is virtually out of

KKR vs RR playing 11



KKR playing 11 (probables): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan/Andre Russell/Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy



RR playing 11 (probables): Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Kuldip Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

2021 IPL playoffs and final schedule



KKR vs RR head to head records

Total matches played: 24

KKR won: 12

RR won: 11

No result: 1

KKR highest score vs RR: 191

RR highest score vs KKR: 199

KKR lowest score vs RR: 125

RR lowest score vs KKR: 81

The KKR vs RR match is scheduled to take place on October 7, Thursday.

Where will KKR vs RR match will be played?



The venue for the vs T20 match is Sharjah cricket ground.

What will be the match timings for today’s IPL 2021 match between Kolkata and Rajasthan?



The IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

At what time will the KKR vs RR IPL match live toss take place?



The KKR vs RR live toss between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match live in India?



The KKR vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary.

How to live stream the KKR vs RR IPL 2021 match in India?



The live streaming of KKR vs RR IPL match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.